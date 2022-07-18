Thor Love and Thunder tops US box office

Marvel’s latest superhero movie Thor: Love and Thunder (Thor: Love and Thunder) led the North American film box office for the second week in a row with an estimated gross of $46 millionindustry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.

The continuation of Thor: Ragnarök of 2017 is starring the well-known actor Chris Hemsworthwho parodies himself as the mace-wielding space Viking Mjolnir but also pines for his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), whose help he enlists to fight against Cap the God Butcher (Christian bale).

The film’s box office has dropped considerably since its premiere last weekend, when it hit the $144 millionbut easily surpassed the acclaimed film Minions 2: A Villain is Bornwhich placed second for the second week in a row after a phenomenal opening weekend over the July 4th.

The latest installment of the animated franchise My favorite villain from Universal Pictures tells the story about the reformed supervillain’s inception Gru and his yellow Minions, with an estimated collection of 26 million dollars between Friday and Sunday.

Third place went to the wild girlthe adaptation of Delia Owens’ novel about an abandoned girl growing up in the swamps of 1950s and 1960s North Carolina and, years later, on trial for murder, recalls that harsh and violent childhood. Raised $17 million.

“This is a very good opening for a film that combines young adult romance and suspenseful crime drama. The film is above average, despite weak reviews” who accompanied him, said commentator David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.

“These films have never been strong abroad, and that will be the case here too.“, he added.

Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount, the sequel to the original 1986 film that once again features Tom Cruise like smug US Navy test pilot Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell, dropped one place to fourth place with $12 million in its fourth week.

In its eighth week in theaters, it has collected $618 million worldwide.

The Baz Luhrmann Musical Biopic Elvisstarring Austin Butler as “the king” of rockbeside Tom Hanks like his exploitative manager, Colonel Tom Parker, also fell back, to fifth place, with $7.6 million.

Another premiere, Paramount’s animated comedy The Samurai Dog: The Legend of Kakamuchowhich tells the story of an unlucky dog ​​who is assigned to protect a cat town, got 6.3 million dollars, in sixth place.

The other four of the top 10 views were:

“The Black Phone” ($5.3 million) “Jurassic World” ($4.95 million) “Mrs. Harris’s Trip to Paris” (1.9 million) “Lightyear” (1.3 million)

chaov