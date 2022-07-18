This will be the Formula 1 documentary conducted by Keanu Reeves

The speedy Formula 1, ladies and gentlemen. Recently, great news was announced for all F1 lovers: a new documentary, produced by Disney, which will feature narration by Keanu Reeves. It certainly looks great, we’ll get into the details below.

The Formula 1 He well understands that the digital platforms for series, documentaries and movies are in a moment of global expansion. Disney, Amazon, Netflix, HBOmonth after month they all have an increase in subscribers and reproductions. So F1 doesn’t want to miss out..

He did it before with the documentary-series “Formula 1: Drive to Survive”, which already has 4 seasons and is an audience success. Particularly in the USAan extremely hostile terrain for the massive proliferation of Formula 1. The Miami Grand Prix and the popular documentary mentioned above, are changing the landscape in the vast northern country.

Now, a really juicy novelty was recently announced. Disneythrough its Disney+ platform, is preparing a documentary-series about the Formula 1. And not only that, this will be conducted and narrated by the actor Keanu Reeves. Reeves is a lover of cars, automotive culture and Formula 1. For example, he was present at the last Silverstone Grand Prix.

What was revealed is the following. This documentary, which does not yet have an official name, will be based on the life and work of Ross Brown. This man is a renowned British engineer who worked for various F1 teams between 1993 and his retirement in 2013. His work at Mercedes AMG F1 is iconic.

Ross Brown is famous for being one of the engineers responsible for bringing to F1 to another level, both in terms of improving times and the handling of cars at high speed, as well as improving the safety conditions of the competition. He is an eminence, and the documentary proposes to portray his work, his mentality and his “philosophy”.

Finally, it remains to be known when it will be released. Disney+ It has not yet made official announcements, although it is suspected that it will not see the light until mid-2023. Now I ask you, reader, Did you know this new Disney + plan?