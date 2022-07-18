This is what is known about Minecraft Legends

Minecraft is one of those ips that can be endless if the developers continue to maintain the interest of the players, something for which those from Mojang do not seem to have any problems considering how long it has been since the game debuted on the market and the public that continues clinging to him.

Now the door opens to a new spin off baptized Minecraft Legends and that we could see it for the first time in the showcase on Xbox and Bethesda in June, however we now have more information about the title and the work that is being done on it to date.

The birth of Minecraft Legends

Mojang published one of his development diaries with behind the scenes of the work he is doing on the game with Blackbird Interactive, his partners in this endeavor. In the video you can see various aspects of the spin off such as the characters that we can find, some details of the world in which it will take place and parts of what its narrative will be. Talking about gameplayFrom the little that can be seen from the video, it could be said that the title will be an amalgamation of different mechanics of the traditional game with some elements of real-time strategy.

For now there is no official release date for the game, but it is estimated that it will be released sometime in 2023 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PS5.