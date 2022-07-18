This is the luxurious mansion that Sofía Vergara is selling for 19 million dollars

Sofia Vergara, Colombian actress. she showed a picture of her body in the nineties. Photo: Instagram

After eight years of having bought a luxurious mansion in Beverly Hills (Los Angeles, United States), Sofia Vergara -along with his partner, Joe Manganiello- decided it was time to sell it.

Thus, The Colombian actress asks for 19 million dollars for the property she acquired in 2014, almost for half the moneyat the time he paid for the mansion a little more than ten million.

If we talk about the design of his house, it is in the Tuscan style and is made up of seven rooms, a theater, a spa, eleven bathrooms, a gym, a wine room, different patios, among other areas. The place is 16 years old, since it was built in 2006, although of course, over time it has undergone renovations, which the Barranquillera did during the time she lived there.

On the other hand, regarding where the couple will live, according to international media, in the year 2020 Vergara and Manganiello had already bought another mansion in Beverly Park, which is bigger than the property they put up for sale and cost them $26 million. Barry Bonds, a former American baseball player, who was the previous owner, lived in this house.

The Colombian actress and the American actor began a courtship in 2014, but it didn’t take long for their romantic relationship to turn into a marriage, therefore, a year later -in November 2015- they held their respective wedding.

It is worth remembering that, on July 10, the star from Barranquilla celebrated a new return to the sun, to be more precise, she reached her 50th birthday and, from her social networks, her husband wrote her a brief message with which she gave an account of her Latin influence, since he wrote in Spanish: “Happy Birthday, my love!”, followed by “I love you so much” (I love you very much).

Needless to mention thatapart from her performance as an actress and businesswoman, Vergara has worked as a jury in ‘America’s Got Talent’; the program also includes the work in the same role of Howie Mandel (comedian), Simon Cowell (artistic representative) and Heidi Klum (who triumphed as a model and later focused on other fields such as presentation).

As for Joe Manganiello’s artistic career, the American actor’s film works include films such as ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ (2021), ‘What to Expect When You’re Expecting’ (2021) and ‘The Last Song’ (2015). However, Manganiello has not only captured his talent as an actor in the cinema, he has also done it for television with his participation in series such as ‘True Blood’ and others.

Now all that remains is to wait if his Beverly Hills mansion is acquired by another acting star or a celebrity belonging to a different artistic field.

