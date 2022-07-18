This is how ‘South Park’ has humiliated the celebrities who promoted cryptocurrencies

Last year several Hollywood figures agreed to convince their fans to invest in cryptocurrencies. The motto “fortune favors the brave” It accompanied several spots where performers and filmmakers claimed that cryptocurrencies had a great future ahead of them, concealing less pretty facets such as the environmental cost or the extreme volatility of the asset. Today the cryptocurrency market is experiencing a major decline, so Matt Stone Y Trey Parkercreators of South Parkhave thought that it is a good time to make fun of all the celebrities who sold their goodness.

Season 25 of South Park, broadcast in the US within the framework of Paramount +, has been full of jokes towards bitcoins, NFTs and those who insist on seeing them a lucrative future. Everything has been exacerbated in the special that concluded this installment, South Park: The Streaming Wars. as collected decidein the second part of this special, mockery has been taken to another level, through a claim Irresistible: If Hollywood has supported something as unstable as cryptocurrencies, what couldn’t it support? Why not support the substitution of water for a more profitable good? Why not encourage the public to consume their own urine?

And so it has been. The special one The Streaming Wars chronicles how a drought hits Colorado, prompted by a water park owner who has wiped out all freshwater streams. With this strategy, he tries to get Denver to agree with him to replace the water supply with urine, and to sell the move, he recruits several celebrities. Celebrities who, in real life, have previously supported investment in cryptocurrencies. One of them is Matt Damonand around him South Park has parodied from top to bottom the advertisement he made at the time for Crypto.com.

Still from ‘The Streaming Wars’

In this way, the animated version of the star of The unstoppable Will Hunting encourages the people of Colorado to use pee instead of water in various situations of daily life: we see him watering the lawn with pee, taking a shower with pee, cooking pasta with pee, and even eating an evocative yellow popsicle. At all times, Damon has to contain the urge to vomit, but it is not the most unpleasant thing we see in these ads. Gwyneth Paltrow appears drinking urine in a cup of tea, then Larry David does the same with a source of urine and the tennis player Naomi Osaka eats a salad dressed with… yes, you guessed it.





Perhaps the most extreme segment is the one that shows us Reese witherspoon put your head in an inflatable pool full of urine. How to make a pun with “swimming pool” is impracticable in English, instead Witherspoon yells over and over again “fortune favors the brave” while going through such an unfortunate trance. Minutes later, the same owner of the water park asks Witherspoon to cry pee, but the actress is unable to do so.

Without a doubt, it is a fair and necessary parody, although it is also inevitable to miss Spike Lee among all these celebrities.

