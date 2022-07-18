This goof from ‘Jurassic Park’ has gone unnoticed for decades, and confirms that an impeccable narrative can mask (almost) any technical or formal error

It will never cease to amaze me how much some people like to channel their inner DiCaprio and point to the screen like his character in ‘Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood’ whenever they spot a continuity error or slip-up. It has cast a plane in some series or feature film. However, on many occasions, these kits do nothing more than confirm that there is that “movie magic” which we hear so much about.

The hand that rocks the raptor

As an example of this we have this “failure” of the legendary ‘Jurassic Park’ by Steven Spielberg, shared in a Reddit thread in which many commenters claimed not to have noticed until they saw the publication. In the, operator’s hand can be seen correcting the posture of the velociraptor that opens the door in the mythical kitchen scene.

I must admit that I have seen the first ‘Jurassic Park’ countless times and on screens of all imaginable sizes and I have never detected the intrusion of the person in charge of the animatronic, which underlines the evidence that a good narrative, a good conflict and good characters with a goal and all the obstacles in the world against them they mask almost any technical or formal blunder.

In fact, the film’s “goofs”—or goofs—file on IMDb lists 178 continuity faults, 18 with crew members or filming material visible on the screen, and even four related to the synchrony of sound and image. But these figures are not enough to divert attention or break the magic of a show that continues to be sparkly almost thirty years after its premiere.