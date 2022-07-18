They will continue to send medical students to difficult security areas: Jorge Alcocer

Despite of homicide of the medical anesthesiologist Massiel Mexia Medina and the medical intern, Erik Andrade, the health secretary will maintain the sending of doctors in social serviceassured the owner of the branch, Jorge Alcocer Varela.

“Are students going to continue to be sent to these areas even though they are unsafe? –Yes It is under evaluation, but in principle yes- Do some people want to withdraw them now? -No, no, well that’s another thing-, is security guaranteed to continue? Surely yesThank you very much,” he said.

The health Secretary He said that although it is unfortunate the homicide of medical interns, Alcocer Varela He hoped that an unfortunate event like these will not happen again.

“It’s very sad, unfortunate, The first thing is that it does not happen again and of course to their relatives and to all of them and to the medical colleagues, to the interns who in this are making this really what the people deserve, health care and in that we are going to leave more than a greater closeness with them and of course in the most difficult places, redouble efforts“said the head of health.

The health secretary went to the National Palace to attend the ceremony for the 150th death anniversary of former President Benito Juárez.

lemm.