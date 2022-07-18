“They told me I would be lame”

Henry Maple has been one of the actors whose career has changed after ‘La Casa de Papel’, where he plays Arthur. The international projectionl of the original series of Antena 3 has led him to be an actor known throughout the world.

Proof of this is the distribution in which it is found his name for ‘Murder Mystery 2’, the sequel to Netflix’s smash hit ‘Criminals at Sea’. in this shoot has coincided with real heavyweights of the industry as they are Adam Sandler or Jennifer Anistonwith whom shared a photo on their networks showing his good tuning.

But, apart from making the leap to world fame, he has also had an expensive process in recent months what has he done physically affected. It all started last year, when he had an accident while leaving for a few days in the mountains, and for which has had to go to the hospital several times.

And the most important of them was for a tibia and fibula operation“trimalleolar surgery”, he explained, which has kept him 15 months at restaccording to his Instagram account: “Yesterday was a very special day. After more than 15 months without doing any sporting activity since my break and trimalleolar surgery (tibia, fibula and posterior malleolus), I was able to play my first game of padel without noticing pain or any trouble.”

He has also recalled the entire previous process that he has experienced during this year, and part of 2021, as a result of the operation: “At times I wanted to cry, remembering the bad times of the first 6 months lying on a sofa, from the hard sessions of physiotherapy and rehabilitation”.

“Above all the comments of the first two teams of surgeons who assured me, very seriously, that I’d probably be lame for the rest of my life due to the severity of the injury and the sensitivity of the intervention”, he has commented on his concern in recent months, since the result could have been much more serious. However, as can be seen in the photo that accompanies the text, the spanish actor is fully prepared to return to more intense exercises.

also wanted thank those responsible for his good recovery this result: “I want to thank God for putting in my path the doctor Manuel Leyes and my great physio Sergio Tovathat with his expert hands and his experience they were able to work this miracle!”. A recovery that already allows him to be in top shape to continue your adventures in Hollywood.

