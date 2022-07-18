“They assured me that I would be lame for the rest of my life”

Everyone hates Arturito, and that shows how good an actor Enrique Arce is. the face of The Money Heist got an international reach thanks to the series. However, despite his good professional stage, he is not going through his best moment of health.

The 49-year-old interpreter, who will premiere on Netflix criminals at sea 2 with Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, had a leg injury in early 2021 during one of his stays in the mountain.

Henry Maple broke the tibia, fibula and posterior malleolus of the anklefor which he had to undergo a very delicate surgery and a very unflattering diagnosis: “The first two teams of surgeons assured me, very seriously, that I would probably be lame for the rest of my life due to the severity of the injury and the sensitivity of the intervention“.

However, this weekend after more than a year at rest, he felt very happy to be able to play a game of paddle tennisand so he shared it on his social networks.

“Yesterday was a very special day. After more than 15 months without doing any sporting activity since my rupture and trimalleolar surgery! […] I was able to play my first game of paddle tennis without noticing any pain or discomfort!”, he explained. “At times I wanted to cry remembering the bad times of the first 6 months lying on a sofa and the hard physiotherapy and rehabilitation sessions.

“Once again, then, I want to thank God for putting Dr. Manuel Leyes and my great physio Sergio Tova on my path.that with their expert hands and their experience they were able to work this miracle!”, concluded the actor of The Money Heist.