They are the 3 children of Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

For the whole world Chris Hemsworth He is the sexiest man on the planet and Thor, the god of thunder, but many do not know the most adorable stage of his life: husband of Elsa Pataky, whom he married in 2010 and father of his 3 adorable children, India Rose, Sasha and Tristan Hemsworth. Do you know them?

Although he is a global superstar, Chris has made himself known in social networks for making time for his family, sharing stories and photos of his great times with his children on his Instagram often and showing them off in interviews.

If you didn’t know, Chris and Elsa had such instant chemistry, who became engaged and married shortly after meeting. Besides, it didn’t take long to build a family. In fact, two short years after getting married, they welcomed their only daughter, India. Then two years later came the boys, twins Sasha and Tristan, in 2014.

Since then, the couple has not talked about having more children, but rather about enjoying the family they have now. In fact, in 2022, Chris welcomed his children into this movie world in a big way with cameo appearances in the movie “Thor: Love & Thunder.” Here’s everything we know about Chris and their children!

India Rose Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth’s eldest and only daughter, India, was born on May 11, 2012. Neither Chris nor Elsa try to reveal much about their little ones, but the actor has certainly established himself as a doting father, especially to his little girl, since who often shares moments on her Instagram where they bond or go out of their way for her.

Still, you won’t often see India, or any of her children, at big Hollywood events. For Chris and Elsa, it is important that their children grow up privately and as normally as possible. “I don’t want them to feel privileged in any way,” Chris told GQ magazine in 2018. “The fact that we have money and their parents are famous, that they’re somehow special, that scares me because we grew up broke.”

However, that all changed in 2022, when Chris’s daughter, along with her sons, made cameo appearances in his Marvel movie, “Thor: Love & Thunder.” India Rose, who made her acting debut with this movie, she actually has a lead role as she plays “Love” in Thor’s “Thunder”.

SPOILERS ALERT! India’s character is the daughter of Christian Bale’s villainous Gorr. Throughout the events of the film, she eventually becomes the surrogate daughter of Thor himself. Life imitating art? It’s the cutest thing you’ll read today.

Tristan and Sasha Hemsworth

Time to meet the boys! In 2014, Chris and Elsa celebrated welcoming not one, but two adorable little ones To his family. With beautiful blonde hair like her mom’s, but often styled to look like her dad, the now 8-year-old twins seem to be growing up wanting to be just like her dad!

For example, like their older sister India, the twins also had roles in the Marvel movie “Thor: Love and Thunder.” Given how much they resemble their parents, Sasha and Tristan managed to land the lead role, as both twins alternated for play a young Thor in the film.

The children were so excited to be a part of the film that they joined their parents for a walk through the Red carpet at the Sydney premiere of the latest installment in the Thor series.

Did you know them?

