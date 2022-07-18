there is the announcement of ten Hag

No goodbye to Manchester United. The striker will continue to play with the English team: there is the announcement that sweeps away any doubts

There was also talk of a possible return to Italy but in the end the striker will continue to play with Manchester United.

We are clearly talking about Cristiano Ronaldo, which in recent days has been compared to Mourinho’s Rome. There has also been a lot of talk about Bayern Monaco, Psg, Chelsea And Sporting but to date the percentages of his stay at the Red Devils are clearly rising.

The words of Erik ten Hag, who spoke from Melbourne, leave very little doubt: “It is clear – reports Sky Sport UK – it is not for sale. I have planned with him and am looking forward to working together in Portuguese. The situation is still the same as last week “.

At 37, Cristiano Ronaldo, who was also linked to Atletico Madrid today, would like to fight for the Champions League but today his stay at Manchester United cannot really be ruled out.