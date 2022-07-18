There is a year to go before its premiere and everyone is already talking about the film: what is behind the Barbie played by Margot Robbie?

“People listen to Barbie and they think they know what the movie is going to be. But then they hear it’s written and directed by Greta Gerwig and they realize it can’t be what it might seem at first,” said Margot Robbie.

It doesn’t matter that it’s a year away from its premiere, the movie of the moment has the name of a blonde doll of unattainable sizes. Since Warner Bros. distributed the first images of the Barbie blockbuster directed by Greta Gerwig – a Margot Robbie in total pink who could not be more equal to the creation of Mattelalong with platinum Ryan Gosling and ripped abs, as Ken–, the global expectation to know details of the plot does not stop growing . And as happened with House of Gucci, each new photo or video that leaks from the set in Venice, California, generates a revolution in social networks.

But the script, which is also by Gerwig (and her husband, Noah Baumbach), is locked away under lock and key. So far we only know that the synopsis is the same that has accompanied the project since its inception, in 2014: The most famous doll in history is kicked out of Barbieland for not being perfect enough and embarks on an adventure in the real world.. With Gerwig at the helm, after several changes in direction and in the leading roles -there was talk at the time of Amy Schumer and Anne Hathaway to play the blonde-, it is expected, however, that it be a feminist piece.

Gerwig, who became known as one of the stars of mumblecore -low-budget films where dialogue, almost murmured, prevails over the plot, like those of the Duplass brothers and those of Baumbach himself- in the mid-2000s, comes from to direct Ladybird (2017) and little women (2019), which earned her three Oscar nominations and consolidated her for her sensitive and gendered gaze. In this sense, the blog about independent cinema World Of Reel advanced that in the movie reality disappoints Barbie when she discovers the challenges of being a woman of flesh and blood, such as sexism and beauty standards impossible even for her. “But the conflict comes when it becomes clear that Ken loves the real-life experience as much as he loves Barbie,” he says, though neither Gerwig nor anyone else in Warner They ratified it. At the same time, an evil CEO of Mattel (which we already know from the photos, will be Will Ferrell) is determined to make the plastic couple return to Barbieland ”.

Ryan Gosling and his first official image as Ken for the “Barbie” movie

In an interview with the UK edition of fashion when she was cast in the role last year, Margot Robbie – nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress for Tonya (2018) and as Best Supporting Actress for Bombshell (2019)- gave more clues: “It comes with a lot of accessories! And lots of nostalgic connections. There are many ways to approach the story: People listen to Barbie, and they think they know what the movie is going to be. But then they hear that it’s written and directed by Greta Gerwig and realize that it may not be what it might seem at first. ”.

It is also known that the casting focuses on diversity and there are other great figures: the actress of Saturday night Live Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera (famous for playing the American version of Ugly Betty), Simu Liu (Schang Chi in the universe Marvel), model and actress Hari Nef (Gittel in the series Transparent), the Rwandan Gcuti Gatwa (Eric in sex education) and the protagonist of the series insecureIssa Rae, as well as Ferrell.

But why generate so much interest and intrigue -and not precisely in children- a non-animated film about the doll that since the end of the 50s teaches women from childhood how to be perfect (or why they never will be)? The history of Barbie has been part of ours for more than seventy years: collectible and aspirational object of desire as a toy and as a concept. Who did not want to have his minimum waist or comb at least his very long blond hair?

Greta Gerwig directed Lady Bird (2017) and Little Women (2019), which earned her three Oscar nominations and consolidated her for her sensitive and gendered look (REUTERS / Eric Gaillard)

The measurements of Barbie, who would measure 1.75 m to scale, have been estimated at 91 cm bust, 46 cm waist and 84 cm hips and was dressed by designers such as Armani, Carolina Herrera, Vivienne Westwood, Versace, Givenchy , Dior, Hervé Leger and Oscar de la Renta… Even Louboutin made his classic shoes with red soles in miniature! That’s why fashion fans, too, are eager for Gerwig’s film wardrobe.

The Barbie doll was created in 1959 by Ruth Handler, who owned a plastic toy factory with her husband, Elliot Handler. When she teamed up with Matt Matson they created the brand Mattel, by Matt and Elliot; they made a name for themselves selling ukuleles and dollhouses. There are two versions about how he was enlightened to create his star product -which was inspired by a family trip to Germany or by watching her daughter Barbara play, after whom he named her creation-, but in both the same objective stands out: to make more realistic dolls, more similar to what the girls wanted to be. Whether it succeeded or set those wishes too high is still up for debate, but the truth is that in the first year since its launch, it sold 351,000 models.

The rest came as a bonus: Barbie’s success prompted them to make her a boyfriend, Ken, named after her son. Also other characters and accessories to complete a miniature pink world. From the beginning it faced controversies: Was she just a dumb blonde? From the beginning she was born stereotyped, but that did not prevent generations and generations of girls from dreaming of having their own, in times when the implicit gender mandates in children’s games were not questioned. Not even that made a dent in its success story: until today, Mattel It has sold more than a billion Barbies.

The premiere of the film in theaters in the United States will only be on July 21, 2023 (Mattel / via Reuters)

The phrase “You can be whatever you want to be” became one of the most powerful slogans in the history of marketing, but it also contains strong contradictions. Years ago, a study by the Department of Psychology at the University of Oregon on girls between the ages of four and seven showed that although the doll evolved with the times and developed hundreds of versions of professional women (from the veterinary Barbie to the astronaut Barbie ), girls who play with Barbies tend to lower their career aspirations .

At the same time, they increase the pressure on their bodies, which could never be seen as the blonde they learn to idealize. A 2014 study revealed that Barbie’s neck is twice as long as that of an average woman and her girth is 15 centimeters shorter: Barbie would be unable to hold her head up! Its 41 cm waist is smaller than its head: if it were real, it would only have the capacity to house half a liver and a small piece of intestine. Her dolls are absurdly small: Barbie would be unable to lift objects. And her legs are only possible in dreams, they are 50% longer than her arms, when those of most mortals only exceed them by 20%. The little feet are so minimal that they recall the torture of the blindfolding ceremony to which the Oriental women were subjected.

Margot Robbie dressed in a pink cowgirl outfit and with the high-pitched and sexy voice of the typical Californian cliché is the closest thing we are going to see to the doll created by Hendler. And the fable makes sense: if even for her it is difficult –How could someone in a real or imaginary world find imperfections in her?–, it is obvious that the rest have no chance. That’s where Gerwig’s talent will no doubt work its magic on him.

KEEP READING:

Multiverse of “Barbie”? The film casts more actors for the alternate versions of the doll and Ken

The secrets of Margot Robbie: how a slap to Leonardo DiCaprio and a masturbation changed his life and the revealing letter to Tarantino