their names in the Nevada- Corriere.it registers

The most glamorous couple of the moment, back together after a long separation (they had been together between 2002 and 2004), said “yes” on Saturday 16 July

Eighteen years after the end of their relationship, Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck yes. I am married, according to gossip site Tmz. The wedding Saturday 16 July in Nevada, according to records published by the Clark County Courthouse, which includes the city of Las Vegas. According to the papers, the 52-year-old singer and actress chose to take the surname of the husbandand will therefore be Jennifer Affleck for the marital status. JLo had announced her engagement to the actor last April in a very short video in which, visibly movedshowed a ring set with a splendid one green diamond.



There confirmation of the “yes” came from newsletter by JLo for fans with the title “We did it”. Also on the occasion of the official engagement with Affleck, the pop star had given the news through the same newsletter, “On the JLo”. “Love is beautiful. Love is gentle. And it turns out that love is patient. Twenty years of patience ”, wrote the pop star in a signed message Jennifer Lynn Affleck. Lopez wrote she flew to Vegas on Saturday with Affleck, they lined up for license with others four pairs and they said “yes” immediately after midnight in the famous Little White Chapel.

The star and the divo twice Oscar Prize (Best Original Screenplay for “Will Hunting – Rebel Genius”, 1998; and Best Picture for “Argo”, 2013), they met in 2002 on the set of the film «Gigli», a flop sensational, and the relationship between the two Hollywood stars had been very popular with paparazzi. Their wedding, scheduled for 2003, had been postponed: the “Bennifers”, as the couple was nicknamed, had then separated before arriving at thealtarin 2004. From the second official engagement, the couple has become “inseparable”: a love story accompanied by an official “nest”, the house that JLo and Ben bought together with Beverly Hills. The performer of “Jenny from the Block” has already been married three times, one of them with singer Marc Anthony, with whom she had twins. Affleck, 49, known for his roles in “Argo” or “Gone Girl”, married in 2005 with the actress Jennifer Garner

, with whom he has three children. They divorced in 2018.

