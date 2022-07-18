The Weeknd and Johnny Depp’s daughter will star in “The Idol”, the new series from the creator of “Euphoria”

canadian singer The Weeknd shared a preview from the series “the idol“, the future production that will star with Johnny Depp’s daughter, Lily-Rose Deppand that was co-created between the interpreter and the successful director Sam Levinson, recognized for the series “euphoria“ of the HBO signal.

The trailer went viral on social networks after the renowned artist I will visualize it the Saturday before the concert that he was going to give in the city of New Jersey (USA), as part of his tour “After Hours til Dawn Stadium Tour“. Finally, it was uploaded to the internet during the morning of this Sunday.

The production, which will be seen both in HBO as in the platform HBO Max streamingbrings with it a great expectation, since it is from the creator’s new project of the series starring Zendaya and which won 17 nominations for the EMMY awards of American television.

Also, it is aboutThe first initiative and leading role by Abel Tefaye (The Weeknd’s first name) for television, after having declared on several occasions his intentions to make movies.

Regarding the plot, “the idol” will revolve around Jocelyn (Depp), a young singer who isis about to become the new pop sensation of the music industry, when he meets the mysterious and powerful leader of a modern cult played by the interpreter of “Blinding Lights“, with whom he will begin a dangerous romance.

The rest of the cast includes to the former Disney star, Debby Ryanaustralian singer Troy Sivan; Steve Zissis, Melanie Liburd; Tunde Adebimpe; Nico Hiraga; Elizabeth BerkleyLauren; and the participation of Jennie, one of the members of the K-pop group BLACKPINK.

When it premieres “The Idol”?

Despite the publication of the advance, “The Idol” does not have a confirmed release datebut it is expected to be during the next months of 2022.

In May, the magazine Variety reported the departure of the director amy seimetz, who had directed the six episodes that the series will last. Sources close to the production revealed that there were creative differences between Seimezt, The Weeknd and Sam Levinsonwhich produced a delay in the closing of the filming.

In this way, it was noted that the program will take “a new creative direction with major reshoots and new characters.