The uncomfortable moment that Inés Sainz lived with a footballer

Inés Sainz became a benchmark in sports journalism (Photo: Instagram/ @inessainz01)

In Aztec Sports, Ines Sainz He became a benchmark in sports journalism. The integration of him to the team that he directed Jose Ramon Fernandez It allowed her to have an accelerated growth in sports television and since then she has remained one of the most outstanding sports hosts in the world. Aztec TV.

However, not everything has been positive in his career, since he came to have uncomfortable experiences throughout its coverage with the Ajusco company. In an interview with George Donkey Van Rankin for the YouTube show of the saga confessed that on different occasions some soccer players tried to “hook her up” or dedicate “romantic” scenes to her to have a chance to go out with the sports driver.

Because you’ve had hedges in world cups,Champions League, Olympic Games and some Liga MX finals, he accepted that there were some occasions in which the footballers tried to ask her out beyond a professional meetingbut each attempt failed.

Inés Sainz is married to Héctor Pérez Rojano (Photo: Ig/@inessainz01)

Without giving names of who it was, when it happened or more details of how the events occurred, Inés Sainz explained that some soccer players they approached him with loving intentions. When the Donkey Van Rankin asked him how it happened, he assured the following:

“Oh! yes, well, many, the truth”.

But each of the attempts was unsuccessful, since Inés Sainz is married to the producer Hector Perez Rojano for more than 20 years, so always rejected them and prevented the footballers from getting excited about “some opportunity”. He assured that every time he gave the news to the athletes who approached him with that intention, they assumed a professional position and stopped insisting, since he was always firm in relation to his marriage and his relationship with the producer Pérez Rojano was not a secret.

“But they have also understood, they are professionals and when you tell them: ‘Hey, thank you very much, I am married’”.

On one occasion, Ia, originally from Querétaro, interviewed Paolo Maldini and assured that she liked his personality (Photo: Ig/@inessainz01

But, her marriage was not an impediment to appreciating the beauty of the athletes, according to the television presenter herself, she accepted that sometimes she was surprised by the physical complexion of some athletes, but the one who made her “more handsome” was the former soccer player Italian Paolo Maldini.

On one occasion, the native of Querétaro interviewed him to Aztec Sports and assured that he liked his personality and attitude. Without shame or regret he stated the following:

“Well, they are athletes, athletes. Well yes, maybe because of personality and everything, at the time (Paolo) Maldini, at the time I interviewed him.

Inés Sainz has attended different Super Bowls (Photo: Instagram/ @inessainz01)

Inés Sainz has attended different Super Bowls, but on one occasion the NFL stripped them of accreditations because of the embarrassing performance of Ines Gomez Mont at a press conference. In the 2008 Super Bowl, the model attended the sporting event at the suggestion of Pati Chapoy and dressed up as a bride to “propose” to Tom Bradywho at that time was quarterback of the New England Patriots.

The event caused a great media scandal, but the NFL did not like that scene. So he sanctioned Aztec Sportsso from having 15 accreditations they went on to have only five.

“A Aztec TV It cost us 10 Super Bowl accreditations. because they said, ‘Hey, if you’re going to bring this ridiculous stuff, please don’t bring more people. I’ll leave you the field reporter (that is, me), the commentators from the box and stop telling’; two engineers and that’s it. From having 15 accreditations they lowered us to five for misusing your accreditations”, recalled Inés Sainz in an interview with Adela Micha in the saga.

