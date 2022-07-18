The true story of Rocky Balboa’s dog chills the blood of those who have seen the movie

Fans of Rocky Balboa’s work know very well who he is Butkus, Sylvester Stallone’s bullmastiff dog in real life and also his faithful companion in the movies. But before being famous, not everything was a bed of roses for both.

In 2017 Stallone posted a photo with the dog on his Instagram. Before fame, there was a point in their lives where the actor had to sell the animal about 40 dollars. She couldn’t even buy food for Butkus.

“When I was 26 years old I was broken and I didn’t know where my life was going. I had a pair of pants, some shoes with holes and dreams of reaching as high as the sun… But I had my dog ​​Butkus, my best friend, my confidant”Stallone told on Instagram.

Butkus, Stallone’s faithful companion before and after Rocky

Dog and actor lived in a boarding house above a subway stop. “There wasn’t much to do and that’s where I started to learn the job of screenwriting. And actually, it was the dog’s idea to write Rocky, but don’t tell anyone.”the actor jokes.

When he wrote the script for the movie about the legendary boxer, Stallone had no idea that it would be successful or that it would win the Oscar for Best Picture. The sale of the script was successful and the money was used to bring the dog back into his life..

He missed Butkus so much that Sylvester waited three days at the liquor store where he sold him. “The owner knew I was desperate and charged me $15,000. He was worth every penny”he assures.

The lives of Stallone and Butkus were reunited and shared a scene in Rocky and Rocky II (1979). They also enjoyed fame together until the dog passed away in 1981. A nice tribute to his dog 41 years after the premiere of the first film.

Here’s the scene when Butkus comes into Rocky’s life at the movies.