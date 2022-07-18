the totally broke astray actor who now works in a hotel

The Californian actor Armie Hammerknown for movies like Call Me by Your Name, UNCLE Operation either death on the nile He was involved in a controversy that has been ending his career. In 2020, a series of messages from the actor were leaked that he sent to several women about their cannibalistic and sadomasochistic sexual practices.

This, added to an accusation of rape a year later, caused him to separate from his wife, elizabeth chambers, with two children in common. All these accusations and leaks forced him to enter a clinic for rehabilitation in June 2021 to overcome his addictions to sex, alcohol and drugs.

His career stalled, celebrating his last premiere in 2020 with Rebecca of Netflix. Although it has recently appeared in death on the nile (2020), Armie Hammer continues to speak as a result of some statements by people who claim that the actor has left the world of acting and is working as timeshare seller in the Cayman Islands.

“He is working at the resort and selling timeshares,” the source alleged. “The truth is that it’s totally ruined and he is trying to earn money to support his family.” Last week, the television producer Look at me jokingly fueled rumors that Armie Hammer was working as a concierge at Morritt’s Resort Hotel.

“I am your personal concierge and here to help you get the most out of your vacation. Cheers, Armie,” reads the fake flyer made by Muna Mire.Twitter Muna Mire

Following all these flashy rumours, TheDailyBeast also launched an investigation and spoke with the hotel’s director of sales, Christopher Butcher, who denied that Armie Hammer worked there, but said he stopped by the hotel. “She lives in Grand Cayman. one of my employees play golf with him, and he had just come to spend a day with one of my employees to see what we were doing,” said Christopher Butcher.

Although, more and more contradictory information is being revealed every time. On June 29, Daily Mail added to the confusion when he posted a photo of the actor wearing “what appeared to be a staff uniform” at the hotel. The picture shows the actor dressed in a blue polo shirt tucked into navy blue pants.

The accusations against Armie Hammer will be the subject of an upcoming docuseries about true crimes to air on Discovery+. According to Varietythis production will be an investigation of five generations of hammer family secrets using “a trove of archives and interviews from survivors and family members” to examine “a dysfunctional dynasty with its male characters displaying all the devastating consequences of unchecked privilege.”

Robert Downey Jr. paid for his rehabilitation

marvel actor, Robert Downey Jr., who has been outspoken about his own past battle with alcohol and drug addiction, paid for six months of rehabilitation of Armie Hammer in Florida in 2021. A source close to both actors said in a statement to People magazine that Robert Downey Jr. «It’s the pinnacle of when people in Hollywood are fighting».

They see Robert as this beacon of someone who has overcome addiction and it’s coming out the other side and Robert takes that honor and responsibility very seriously,” adds the source. The source says that Downey “almost played a hero in real lifeand “try to be really positive” and “help other people.”

Long before it came out Hombre de Hierro in 2008, Downey made headlines in the late 1990s and early 2000s for having been arrested and imprisoned several times for drug-related charges. Since then, the Oscar-nominated actor has spoken openly about his struggle with addiction before getting sober in 2002.