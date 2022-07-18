The ‘Tiny Toons’ return to Mexico with their original dubbing in Spanish

The memories dust off, and we situate ourselves again in The 1990s, with the television on and enjoying the adventures of the ‘Tiny Toons’.

This beloved animated series, returns to Mexico with the dubbing that made us laugh in the morning, which will be available at the HBO Max streaming platform.

It will be about an HBO Max exclusivein which we can see those nineties cartoons that marked the childhood of many people.

With a total of 98 chapters distributed in three seasons, we will see again the follies of Buster Bunny, Plucky, Babsy and Hamton.

Who gave voice to the Spanish version in Mexico?

When in 1991 began the transmission of this funny series in the Channel 5 of Televisawe hear the voices of:

Marcelo Rodriguez as Buster Bunny.

Elena Prieto as Baby Bunny.

Juan Carlos Vazquez as Plucky Duck.

Giset White as Elvira Duff.

Edilu Martinez as Max Montana, among others.

Which marked an unforgettable facet in the Mexicans of that time and subsequent generations.

The story of the ‘Tiny Toons’

This series was based on a new adaptation of the looney tuneswith a humorous narrativebehind Warner Bros and ACME characters.

Created by Tom Rugger, an American animator, writer, and storyboard artist; which got the Daytime Emmy Award for Best Animated Children’s Program.

The adventures of ‘Tiny Toons’ had a space participation in the version of the United States; we refer to that of director Steven Spielberg, who gave voice to White Rabbit.

The ‘Tiny Toons’ are part of popular culture for being one of the most iconic animations of the last three decades.