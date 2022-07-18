The three times Juliette Binoche said no to Spielberg

The list of directors you have worked with Juliette Binoche it is intimidating. Kiarostami, Haneke, Ferrara, Cronenberg, Assayas, Kore-eda, Coixet, Carax… the usual thing has been that he develops these projects outside of Hollywood, although occasionally he has also managed to shine in this system, as illustrated by the Oscar for The English Patient. Binoche, 58 years old, will receive the Donostia award at the next San Sebastian Festival as a tribute to his prolific career, so that these days there are plenty of opportunities to reflect on his experiences and pending accounts. He never collaborated with Martin Scorsese nor with steven spielberg doesn’t seem to be one of them.

Although, as revealed in an interview with Variety, the opportunities have not been lacking. Specifically, Binoche lists up to three times that Spielberg offered her to work with him, and the actress had to refuse due to schedule incompatibilities. “The first time was indiana jones 3 because i was doing The lovers of the Pont-Neuf with Leos Carax. The second time, in Schindler’s ListI was pregnant, and then with the dinosaurs I had already committed to Three colors: Blue”Binoche remembers. So much Schindler’s List What Jurassic Park premiered in 1993, after a production developed almost simultaneously in which Binoche could not participate.

As he has referred to these projects, it is tempting now to imagine Binoche as the female character in all of them. We could have seen her as romantic interest of Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (character who ended up playing Alison Doodyand who in the middle of the footage turned out to be a Nazi), in the role of Caroline Goodall for Schindler’s Listand replacing none other than Laura Dern in Jurassic Park. A small part of Binoche regrets having missed these parties (although, in the latter case, it was Three colors: Blue the film that consolidated his international prestige).





“It would have been fun to do Jurassic Park to see Spielberg at work, but then again Spielberg is more of a male director, a bit like Scorsese.”adds Binoche, perhaps in reference to some statements he made some time ago about the director of Taxi driver. So he said of Scorsese that “She has a very feminine side, but I think her work doesn’t explore it”but he doesn’t want to leave the door closed to working with these directors either. “Of course! Although I find their approach to filmmaking to be very commercial, they have a fabulous technique that they completely master, and they are great storytellers.”

“But his films lack women”, insists finally. The Donostia award coincides with his third work with claire denis after high-life Y an inner sun. Firewhich Binoche stars with Vincent Lindonwon the Silver Bear for Best Direction at the last Berlin Film Festival.

Do you want to be up to date with all the latest movies and series? Sign up to our newsletter.