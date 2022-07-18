‘The Terminal List’: Máncora is mentioned in the Chris Pratt series for Prime Video

Located in the north of Peru, in Piura, the resort of Máncora is known for its sun-drenched beaches most of the year. And in the series “The Terminal List“, starring actor Chris Pratt, many of these attributes are enhanced through a couple of mentions.

The new series of Amazon Prime Video It is about a SEAL agent, named James Reece (Pratt), who sets out to seek justice against those who caused the death of the platoon he led in a special operation in Syria.

With a total of eight episodes, the production whose cast leads Chris Pratt explores how a law enforcement officer tries to bring some fairness to a system that has been corrupted by those who took away what he loved most.

“The Terminal List”: Máncora, a dream beach

It is in the last chapters, precisely, where the Peruvian spa comes to light in the mouth of one of the characters, who asks the protagonist: “Have you heard of Mancora? It is a city on the coast of Peru. There are perfect waves there for surfing, hot springs, ayahuasca and maybe there are Australians. Not bad for retiring.”

Finally, James Reese appears on the shore of a sea, along with a couple of boats, which leads viewers to believe that it is Mancora. A tribute to the geographical beauty of northern Peru thanks to “The Terminal List“.

Chris Pratt on the series ‘The Terminal List’: “It’s addictive”

Chris Pratt is so satisfied with his new series for Amazon that he believes that “no one is going to be able to watch a single episode” of “The Terminal List“, a thriller based on the homonymous novel about a soldier who returns to the US after a failed operation in which everything points to a conspiracy.

“It’s very addictive. It opens with all the chapters in a row for a reason. Let people decide, but I would say watch it for eight hours straight,” the actor assured in an interview with EFE to promote this action-packed series with a technical level typical of the big screen.

Antoine Fuqua, director of the ‘The Equalizer’ saga and of impressive films such as ‘Training Day’ (2001), signs this fiction based on a novel by Jack Carr in which a member of the Navy SEAL of the United States Army, James Reece (Chris Pratt), is ambushed during a covert mission in Syria in which he loses his entire team.

“It didn’t seem like a television shoot, I lived it like a movie. We recorded for 130 days, that’s typical of a great movie. ‘Jurassic World’ was 100 days and ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ lasted up to 180,” he said. Chris Pratt.

OUR PODCASTS

I understood that reference

EER+ 16 OBI-WAN KENOBI or how to play with nostalgia to excite fans

Obi-Wan, you are my only hope! Following the season finale of the Obi-Wan Kennobi series, Lucia Barja and Michael Livia discuss the good, the bad and the improvable in the series starring Ewan McGregor, which includes the return of Hayden Christensen as Anakin and his alter ego Darth Vader. What did this premiere mean for the future of the Star Wars universe? Here we leave you the clues.