The sad family history of Sofía Vergara

Sofía Vergara is one of the most successful Latin American actresses in Hollywood. Although her career began at an early age, the truth is that she became world famous for her performance as ‘Gloria’ on the series ‘Modern Family’. Thanks to her hilarious performance, the actress has been nominated for the Emmy Awards and the Golden Globe, but all the professional success cannot hide the sad family history that hides behind one of the most beloved and fun actresses in the industry. of the Show.

Although Sofía Vergara initially wanted to be a dentist, the truth is that her career as an actress has become a small light of hope in the face of the misfortunes that have accompanied her since the tragic death of her older brother, Rafael Vergara. Thanks to her father’s ranching business, Sofia and her five siblings had grown up in a wealthy family in Barranquilla, Colombia. After a few years living in Florida, Rafael decided to move back to Barranquilla with his little daughter Claudia Daniela. Four years later he was brutally murdered. Sofía was living in Miami when that happened, becoming one of the hardest moments of her entire life. “My older brother, Rafael, was murdered in Colombia. A nightmare”, Sofia said in an interview with ‘Parade’.

In another interview, but this time for FOX News, the actress confessed that, one day, Rafael went out without any security and was killed while resisting a kidnapping attempt.. After the death of her brother, Sofía moved with her mother, one of her sisters and her younger brother, Julio, to live with her in the city of Miami. “My mother stayed after that like a zombie. She wanted to be with the family, so I bought a big house and we all started living together,” she stated.

Although the homicide was “investigated” by the Colombian authorities, the truth is that there was no major investigation to find the culprits of this terrible death, so the actress decided to hire some private detectives to advance the investigation.n. Years later, new witnesses decided to testify to clarify this crime a little more, but the investigation report was leaked by several websites, causing a great annoyance in Sofia, who indicated through her Twitter account the following: “This it’s not news. This is disrespectful. We know everything we need to know about my brother’s death.”

Due to the death of his brother, the youngest of the family, Julio Vergara, fell into a deep depression that led to an addiction to drugs and alcohol, which led him to be arrested more than 30 times for drug possession, violence and public intoxication. “Seeing someone die for 10 years, little by little, that is the worst punishment. Now he is like another person. With so many bad things going on, it creates tough skin. Even when horrible things happen to me, I keep going.” After this, the actress also faced thyroid cancer, which caused chronic hyperthyroidism that must be treated with medication for life.