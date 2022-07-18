The plant that helps fight colic and eliminate excess gas

Bay laurel, in addition to providing an excellent flavor and aroma to foods, is also known for its medicinal properties, since in traditional medicine is used to treat digestive problems, infections, stress or anxiety.

Usually, bay leaves, whether fresh or dehydrated, are used in multiple recipes, since substances such as tannins, flavonoids, alkaloids, linalool, eugenol, methylchavicol and anthocyanin are extracted from them. containing anti-inflammatory, diuretic, antioxidant, digestive and anti-rheumatic medicinal properties.

Acquiring this plant is very simple, since it is practically available in all markets and in natural product stores, It must be borne in mind that its medicinal use must always be guided by a doctor or other professional. with experience with the use of medicinal plants.

Uses of laurel

the tea from laurel is rich in potassium, magnesium and vitamins B6, B9 and Cin addition to functioning as an expectorant, antirheumatic, anti-inflammatory, digestive, stimulant and antioxidant, for this reason its uses are quite extensive.

This drink, with the correct preparation, helps in the following aspects:

Menstrual cramps.

Inflammation in the liver.

Excess gas.

skin infections

Headache.

Joint pain.

Rheumatism.

Rheumatoid arthritis.

Stress and anxiety.

On the other hand, bay leaves are capable of regulate blood sugar levels, being able to be used to help in the treatment of diabetes.

Other uses that have been given to this medicinal plant have been to treat skin problems such as dermatitis, being recommended in this case its topical use; however, it is important that its use is indicated by the doctor, since it can trigger allergic reactions.

How to prepare laurel tea?

Tea is an excellent alternative to take advantage of all the benefits of bay leaves, being considered a good option for poor digestion, anxiety and stress, for example.

Ingredients:

1 dried bay leaf.

1 cup of boiling water.

Preparation mode:

To prepare the tea, place the bay leaf in boiling water and let it steep for about 10 minutes, then drink it immediately. This tea can be taken 3 to 4 times a day.

to take into account

It should be clarified that the consumption of bay leaves Not recommended for: children, lactating women, and women during pregnancy, because it can cause abortion. Also, the consumption of bay leaves should be taken with caution in people with diabetes, as it can lower blood sugar levels.

Also, it should be noted that bay leaf should not be ingested, since it will not be digested by the digestive systemremaining intact, being able to stay in the throat or perforate the intestine.

Because it slows down the nervous system, it is advised to stop using bay leaf two weeks before any surgery.

Although the use of laurel is safe in the culinary field or in teas, this plant when consumed in large quantities or excessively, it can cause drowsinesssince this plant has a calming effect and is capable of slowing down the nervous system, as well as causing gastrointestinal disturbances, such as diarrhea or abdominal cramps, or headaches.

Keep in mind that due to its ability to control sugar levels, excessive consumption of laurel can also greatly lower blood sugar levelscausing hypoglycemia.

For this reason, it is important that the consumption of bay leaves is carried out according to the guidance of the nutritionist, doctor or phytotherapist, so that the ideal amount is indicated that does not generate side effects as a consequence.