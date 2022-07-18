The peso is the envy of the world: it is the currency that most fights the ‘super dollar’

The dollar is stronger than ever. Its value is the most robust it has had in a generation, which has caused the devaluation of currencies around the world. However, the Mexican peso remains ‘standing’.

Gerardo Esquivel, deputy governor of the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), presumed that the Mexican peso is the most stable currency against the dollar in 2022.

“Not only that. In reality, the peso has appreciated (strengthened) with respect to currencies of advanced countries such as the Euro(10%), the Yen(+15%) or the Pound(+10%),” he wrote in his twitter account.

The information was replicated by the deputy governor of a New York Times table, which shows the devaluation of currencies against the strengthening of the dollar. Mexico is the least affected currency, compared to countries such as Canada, China, South Korea, the eurozone, Britain and Japan.

Gerardo Esquivel explained that the peso’s strength is due to interest rate differentials and “the country’s solid economic fundamentals (autonomous monetary policy, fiscal discipline, and reasonable trade and current account balances),” he said.

What effects does weight strength have?

The economist pointed out that not everything is good, since, on the one hand, imports and purchases by Mexican tourists abroad become cheaper, but, on the other, Mexican products abroad become more expensive. “It favors importers, exporters are affected”.

“It should be noted that the exchange rate is not a monetary policy objective. However, it is a key variable whose behavior in terms of level and volatility provides relevant information for decision-making,” he said.