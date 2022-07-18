The Mummy 2 VFX Supervisor Admits The CGI For The Scorpion King Was Terrible, Explains Why

If you are fans of adventure movies, it is very likely that at the time (and now, of course) you enjoyed the movie The Mummy, starring Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz.

The 1999 film is considered one of the adventure film classics that managed to capture the essence of films such as the Indiana Jones saga. However, the 2001 sequel had a much less rosy fate.

Although The Mummy Returns did well at the box office, its infamous CGI from Dwayne Johnson As the Scorpion King has gone down in history as one of the best examples of what NOT to do when creating digital effects.

It cannot be said that they are effects that have aged badly, it is that they were already bad in 2001. We are talking about a contemporary film with The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, so that you can compare.

Shots like the one we have opening this article often appear on lists of “the worst visual effects in cinema”, and with good reason.

However, the VFX supervisor for The Mummy Returns, John Berton Jr.has shared with the people of Corridor Crew one of the causes that led to the result of that sequence being so poor.

During his talk, Berton commented that they did not have access to Dwayne Johnson in order to take proper photographs to make a detailed recreation of his face for the scene.

“The biggest thing about the Scorpion King in this movie is that we didn’t have the reference that we needed. This isn’t really an excuse, but it is an explanation of how things work in the movies sometimes.

We asked for them, of course, we needed a day with Dwayne Johnson to photograph his face, eye details and all the things we had to recreate. Because he was busy with his amazing run in WWE, it wasn’t possible. We had him maybe 3 days in Morocco to shoot his scenes…“.

Knowing the struggles the VFX team went through in order to recreate Dwayne Johnson in The Mummy Returns makes it at least easier to understand why the result was so improvable. That does not mean that the scene continues to turn anyone’s stomach.