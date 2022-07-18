The Mummy 2: The Reasons Behind The Rock Character’s Bad CGI Revealed | Cinema

There Mummy – the return marks the film debut of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, in the role of the Scorpion King, then the protagonist of a film dedicated to him the following year. Upon its release, The Mummy 2 had turned out to be a notable box office success, reaching over $ 400 million in box office globally, but over time, fans have repeatedly targeted the CGI used to create the character of The Rock, so much so that it was called “the worst visual effects shot in history“. Recently, the film’s visual effects supervisor, John Berton Jr, commented on fan reactions revealing the reasons behind the unsatisfactory result.

Here is what was declared during an episode of the series VFX Artists React to Bad & Great CGIvisible on Youtube:

The most important thing about the Scorpion King in this film is that we didn’t have the necessary references. This isn’t a real excuse, but it’s an explanation of how things work in movies sometimes. We asked one day with Dwayne Johnson to photograph his face, the details of the eyes and all the things that are done in these cases. As he was busy with his incredible WWE career, it wasn’t possible. We had him for about three days in Morocco to shoot the scenes of him … I think if we had all these things, the animation would have worked better, because there was supposed to be some cartoonish effect there and I think this influenced our decisions as to whether or not the shots were finished and ready. for the film, because at the time there was an expectation that this sequence would reach a certain level. The thing is, in this sequence, there are a lot of shots that aren’t beautiful, but also a lot of shots that are beautiful… When something like this happens, you always have to get over your mood and think about what you have learned. I knew we needed a reference, but we couldn’t get it.

