The “Mini Thors”. Chris Hemsworth’s twins Tristan and Sasha make their red carpet debut
Chris Hemsworth Y Elsa Pataky They are usual faces on red carpets, but a few days ago they experienced a more than special premiere. The premiere of Thor: love and thunder in Sydney it became a family affair for the famous couple. No one missed the appointment: their children, their parents, their siblings, their nephews… India, the eldest of Chris and Elsa, debuted in the film alongside her father in a small role, although with text and, in the end, They fly like two superheroes. “There is a female Thor in the movie, obviously, who is Natalie Portman, and there are also some family moments in the movie, but you’ll see,” Elsa told a few weeks ago. HELLO! without revealing the news.
India was at the premiere, but preferred to stay behind the scenes, while her twin brothers, Tristan (who also had a very small participation in his father’s film) and Sasha, 8 years old, made their red carpet debut and grabbed flashes. “The boys” – as they are called in their family – were delighted in their first appearance on the red carpet.