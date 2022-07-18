the manager comes out

Lionel Messi could leave PSG and move to a new league for a different adventure: the opening came from Spain

The latest statements open to Lionel’s sensational farewell Messi to the PSG. Just one year after his arrival at the end of the contract with the Barcelona, the Argentine could change shirt. In France, the ‘Pulce’ did not experience a simple season from a realization point of view. The expectations of the fans were partly disappointed and the number ten was also booed by the public, who targeted several Parisian footballers during the last championship final.

Especially the fault of dreams Champions League once again frustrated, due to the elimination suffered by the real Madrid in the round of 16. A knockout that created repercussions in the environment, dissatisfied with the lack of international victory. Now, Lionel Messi he could even pack his bags and not be part of the new coach’s team Galtier.

Possible landing in MLS for Messi, the manager of Inter Miami: “It depends on his will”

From the columns of ‘Mundo Deportivo’, the Catalan newspaper, came the words of the Chief Business Officer ofInter Miami Xavier Asensiformer commercial director of Barcelona. The executive of the US team has opened to the possibility of seeing Messi with a new jersey: “It depends on him and on his will. We want to have the best players in the world and I think that Messi is the best in history, ”he said Asensi.

The latter then added: “From now on it’s up to him. We want to be the football reference in the USA. This is one of the objectives of the property “. A declaration of intent that in the next weeks of the transfer market will receive an answer and possibly also feedback on the interest of the president David’s team Beckham.

Leo Messi he still has a one-year contract with the PSG and with the Parisians it could give a last assault to Champions League in the hope of making a better path than last year. The Argentine has won the top international club cup in Europe four times. The latest success came in 2015 when he paid the price in the final Juventus by Max Merry surpassed by the networks of Rakitic, Suarez And Neymar (his teammate in the adventure under the Eiffel Tower) despite the momentary Juventus draw by Alvaro Morata.