The James Webb Telescope is a cosmic time machine: here the explanation

It’s been an exciting week with the release of stunning photos of our Universe from the James Webb Space Telescope. Images like the one below give us the chance to see faint, distant galaxies as they were more than 13 billion years ago.

It is the perfect time to step back and appreciate our first-class place to appreciate the depths of the Universe and how These images allow us to look back in time.

These images also raise interesting points about how the expansion of the Universe influences the way we calculate distances on a cosmological scale.

Looking back in time may seem like a strange concept, but it’s what space researchers do every day.

Our Universe is subject to rules of physics, one of the best known “rules” being the speed of light. And when we talk about “light”, we actually mean all wavelengths of the electromagnetic spectrum, traveling at around 300,000 kilometers per second.

Light travels so fast that in our daily lives it appears to be instantaneous. But even at these breakneck speeds, it takes some time to travel anywhere in the cosmos.

When you look at the Moon, you actually see it as it was 1.3 seconds ago.. It’s just a little glimpse back in time, but it’s still the past. The same goes for sunlight, except that photons (particles of light) emitted from the Sun’s surface travel just over eight minutes before finally reaching Earth.

Our galaxy, the Milky Way, spans more than 100,000 light-years. And the beautiful newborn stars seen in the James Webb Telescope image of the Carina Nebula are 7,500 light-years away. In other words, this nebula, as shown in the image, is approximately 2,000 years before the first writing was invented in ancient Mesopotamia.

Every time we look away from Earth, we are looking back in time.. This is a superpower for astronomers because we can use light, as it has been observed throughout time, to try to unravel the mystery of our universe.

Space telescopes allow us to see certain ranges of light that cannot pass through Earth’s dense atmosphere. The Hubble Space Telescope was designed and optimized to use the ultraviolet (UV) and visible parts of the electromagnetic spectrum.

The James Webb Space Telescope was designed to use a wide range of infrared light. And this is a key reason why it can see further back in time than Hubble.

Galaxies emit a range of wavelengths in the electromagnetic spectrum, from gamma rays to radio waves, and everything in between. All of these give us important information about the different physics that occur in a galaxy.

When galaxies are close to us, their light hasn’t changed much since it was emitted, and we can sample a wide range of these wavelengths to understand what’s going on inside them.

But when galaxies are extremely far away, we no longer have that luxury. Light from more distant galaxies, as we see it now, has been stretched to longer, redder wavelengths due to the expansion of the universe.

This means that some of the light that would have been visible to our eyes when it was first emitted has lost energy as the universe has expanded. You are now in a completely different region of the electromagnetic spectrum. This is a phenomenon called “cosmological redshift.”

And this is where the James Webb Telescope really shines. The wide range of detectable infrared wavelengths allows it to see galaxies that Hubble never could. Combine this capability with the JWST’s huge mirror and excellent pixel resolution, and will have the most powerful time machine in the known universe.

Using the James Webb, we will be able to capture extremely distant galaxies as they were only 100 million years after the Big Bangwhich occurred about 13.8 billion years ago.

So we can see the light of 13.7 billion years ago. However, what is to The point of hurting your brain is that those galaxies are not 13.7 billion light-years away. The actual distance to those galaxies today would be (give or take) 46 billion light-years.

This discrepancy is due to the expansion of the universe, and makes working on a large scale difficult.

The universe is wasting away due to something called “dark energy.” It is believed to be a universal constant, acting equally in all areas of space-time (the fabric of our universe).

And the more the universe expands, the greater the effect that dark energy has on its expansion. So even though the universe is 13.8 billion years old, it is actually about 93 billion light-years across.

We cannot see the effect of dark energy on a galactic scale (within the Milky Way), but we can see it at much greater cosmological distances.

We live in an extraordinary age of technology. Just 100 years ago we did not know that there were galaxies outside our own. Now we estimate there are trillions.

In the foreseeable future, the James Webb Space Telescope will take us on a journey through space and time every week. You can stay up to date with the latest news as NASA releases it.