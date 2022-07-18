The Grefg announces the creation of ‘Ringcraft’, a new Minecraft series inspired by ‘The Lord of the Rings’

After getting 10 million followers on Twitch, the projects of The Grefg they keep increasing and everything promises that, after the holidays, you will be busier than ever.

As if it were not enough to organize the second edition of the ESLAND Awards in a Latin American country, the streamer just submitted Ringcraft.

This is a new series of Minecraft which will take place the weekend of the premiere of the rings of powerthe new series of the saga of The Lord of the rings for Amazon Prime, same platform that owns Twitch.

RINGCRAFT ft. TheGrefg 🔥 I present to you my own Twitch Rivals that will start on September 2nd and will be inspired by The Lord of the Rings. We’ve been working on this project all year and here’s the official teaser: pic.twitter.com/IlIY1JDZ42 — Grefg =) (@TheGrefg) July 17, 2022

Far from resembling any of the current series, such as karmalandthe trailer bets on a short but intense battle between his fellow professionals for getting the famous ring.

“The greatest power struggle between streamers“, ensures the advance. “In a new world of adventure and magic,” she adds. A project that he has also confessed that he has been organizing for a year.

David, as he is actually called, has presented it this weekend at the Twitch convention that has taken place in Amsterdam and has defined the competition as their “own Twitch Rivals”a competition mode that triumphs on social networks.

With less than two months to go, it remains to be discovered who will be those who are willing to be part of the event and how many will be available, bearing in mind that, from August, many will be busy in tortillaland, the also series of Minecraft Hosted by AuronPlay.