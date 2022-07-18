The first preview of ‘The Idol’, The Weeknd’s series for HBO Max

Favorite starboy walks away from the stage to get in front of the camera in his new starring role in the idol, the drama series that is coming to HBO Max later this year. In the shoes of a self-help guru and nightclub owner, Abel Tesfaye, the real name behind The Weeknd, released the first trailer for his project in which he not only has a major role, but also played as the creator of history.

The program was announced last month and began shooting in November, since then, only a few unofficial photos of the production have been seen where some cast members such as Lily-Rose Depp, Troye Sivan, Tunde Adebimpe, Jennie Kim, Tyson Ritter, among others. In the short film, he gives an appetizer for “the most sordid love story in all of Hollywood”, staged with themes such as sex, drugs, violence and corruption.

Although the exact release date is still unknown, it is expected to hit the streaming platform in the coming months before the end of the year. The first season will feature six episodes which will develop the romance between Tesfaye’s character and Lily-Rose Depp, who will play a rising pop star. The series has been surrounded by multiple disputes and setbacks when it comes to changes in cast and direction, however, Sam Levinson, the eye behind euphoriais the one who has been materializing the plot that he co-wrote with The Weeknd.

Tesfaye already has a bit of an acting background, having previously played himself in Josh and Benny Safdie’s thriller, Uncut Gems from 2019, where he appeared alongside comedy actor, Adam Sandler, and we also saw him as a guest on american dad Y The Simpson. the idol It is, to date, the singer’s largest-scale project outside of music.

The teaser made its debut during his concert at MetLife Stadium on Saturday as part of his ongoing After Hours Till Dawn Tour, which kicked off in Philadelphia a few days ago, performing his latest record release, Dawn FMwhich arrived in January.