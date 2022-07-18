the dark abyss in which to die in a nanosecond

Last June, some people in Spain decided to stay up late to see the strawberry supermoon, even though it was really the name given to the full moon this month. And it is that, although Leonardo DiCaprio ‘tells’ you that don’t look up, you do. Although we do not know the exact reason, everything related to space generates an interest that knows no borders. Maybe that’s why, because we want to discover what lies beyond our world. But, Do we really know what is inside the Earth?

The answer to this question is a resounding “no”: only 20% of the ocean floor has been mapped by modern standards. A percentage that should worry us if we take into account the importance of the ocean for climate change. However, there are not many who have witnessed with their eyes the dangerous depths of our planet. In fact, since 1960 only 23 people have dared to go down to the deepest known point on Earthfound in the Mariana Trench near Guam.

On July 12, ocean cartography specialist Dawn Wright was the last to join this select group of brave men. Additionally, Wright has become the first black person to reach Challenger Deep. A few days after her trip, she recognized the magazine Nature that “I was not afraid“, despite going to a place “almost frozen, completely dark” and in which death can occur in a nanosecond.

The immersion is done through the limitation Factorthe world’s only reusable submersible for diving to extreme depths. In fact, it is considered “the SpaceX of research at great depths”. This is how it is labeled by the person who will pilot it on this expedition, Victor Vescoso, explorer and founder of the ocean research company Caladan Oceanic. The only companion of her will be Wright herself, who is chief scientist of the cartographic software company esri. In addition to the necessary knowledge, the co-pilot has “full confidence in the technology and in Victor’s ability to handle it.”

Dr. Dawn Wright and I completed a dive to 10,919m +/- 6m at the bottom of Challenger Deep (my 15th visit), Western Pool. We successfully tested a new 11,000 meter-capable sidescan sonar which will allow us to more precisely scan and map the seafloor in the future, at any depth. pic.twitter.com/7RALgDDune — Victor Vescovo (@VictorVescovo) July 13, 2022

see through the water

This expedition could not have the sole purpose of a “tourist visit” to a place as remote as this. Although in part their objective is similar to when we go to a new vacation destination, as they intend to obtain a detailed map of the central and western pool of Challenger Abyss. It would be the equivalent of an aerial photograph, with the difference that it would be an image never seen before. Except for the group of 23, of course.

Nevertheless, this task will not be easy, as Wright acknowledges: “We have to see through water, it’s easier to map other planets.” And it is that the electromagnetic energy used by these sensors is capable of passing through the atmosphere and space without problem, but it is not as effective when it is fired through water. This is why it will be done by side-scan sonar mapping, which has not been used even in the universe.

To get this “photograph” they will have to spend about 12 hours, the entire duration since Vescoso and Wright get on the limitation Factor, reach the deepest part of the hydrosphere, and rise again. It will be the same as taking a plane from Spain to Japan, although this time it will not be as comfortable and they will not have time to entertain themselves: “The really crucial part is the four hours in betweenin which we will carry out our operations”.

species made of plastic

Not to take credit away, but Wright understands that sidescan sonar mapping hasn’t been done before on other dives. “They have emphasized other aspects such as biology, and rightly so,” says the marine geologist. Thus, this “emphasis” has made it possible to discover new species, such as the Eurthenes plasticus, the first species with plastic as part of its biology which is discovered. A finding that Wright can only regret.

Although this sadness is forgotten for a moment when he remembers that he is about to “fulfill the dream” of his childhood. For as long as he can remember, everything he remembers reading was related to the sea and especially to pirates. The first of his goals was fulfilled in the 1980s, when he literally took to the sea. But nothing comparable to this expedition, which he considers his own “icing on the cake“.

However, the celebration will leave it for the return due to the importance of this immersion. And it is that until more is known about the “bathtub” that contains the water “we are not going to really understand the distribution of heat in the oceans“. This heat affects both our daily weather and longer-term climate.

