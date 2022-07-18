The movie Where the Crawdads Sing either the wild girl, produced by Reese Witherspoon Y voiced by Taylor Swiftyou based on the book written by Delia Owensfaces a controversy that will surely surprise you, and revolves around the author’s past.

The film premiered in theaters in the United States last Friday, July 15, and despite not being so well received by critics, the public was fascinated by the story, and the fact is that the film also stars Daisy Edgar Jones (Normal People) who plays Kya Y Taylor John Smithh (you get me) What Tate Walker.

So what is the controversy with the movie Where the Crawdads Sing ?

So you can better understand the controversy with the film Where the Crawdads Sing we leave you the explanation in 10 key points:

1. Who is Delia Owens?

Delia Owens is a biologist and author who conducted field studies and conservation work in Africa during the 1970s, 1980s, and early 1990s, accompanied by her husband, also a biologist. Mark Owens.

In 1986, the couple embarked on the work of preserving the national park North Luangwalocated in Zambia.

2. What happened in Zambia?

Once the couple settled in the national park, they noticed that although there was a huge variety of wild animals in the region (mainly elephants), they displayed a very strange attitude. Eventually, they realized that these were scared thanks to poachers who ruthlessly ended their lives to sell them on the black market.

Delia and her husband started a campaign to preserve these species and started a kind of “war” against the hunters.

3. Throughout their years in Africa, the couple wrote books and articles that garnered international attention for their conservation project.

In the year of 1994the show’s producers turning point of the chain ABC, they contacted the couple to film a documentary episode where they talked about the elephant hunting situation. The couple accepted the offer and shot the documentary the following year.

The episode titled “Deadly Game: The Mark & ​​Delia Owens StoreY” premiered on television in nineteen ninety six and was introduced by the journalist Diane Sawyer on national television. This is where the controversy started. At one point in the documentary, the cameras captured the shot to death by an unidentified man towards a possible hunter.

During the filming, the event was ignored, but for safety Delia and her husband decided to leave the country and return to the United States. In that same year, the Zambian government received a copy of the video and launched an investigation against the biologists.

The United States embassy advised the couple not to return to the country until the case was resolved. One of the main suspects in the case was Delia’s stepson, Christopher Owens, who used to spend his summers in the savannah. with his father.

4. There were no charges of any kind brought against the couple

And they even managed to stay away from controversy for several years, until in the 2010in the magazine new yorkerjournalist Jeffrey Goldbergwrote an article where I told the story of the biologists and the murder and put the matter in the spotlight once again.

5. At 70, Delia Owens published her first novel

In 2018at 70 years of age, after years of avoiding controversy, Delia published her first novel Where the Crawdads Singa book that tells the story of a girl named Kya who lives on the fringes of society in a town in North Carolina and who is accused of killing a young man.

6. in september 2018the actress Reese witherspoon announced that his pick of the month for his book club was Owens’s novel.

After this, the book quickly became a best seller and it got great attention from the media and it was there, where some people who already knew Delia’s name, began to find great similarities between the book and the author’s personal past.

7. In December of that same year, Reese announced that the story would be brought to the big screen

Years later, in March 2022The first trailer for the film was released.

The latter caused a sensation since it was announced that Taylor Swift I would write the title song for the movie, “Carolina”.

8. Once the trailer was released, criticism began to rain down on the movie…and on Reese and Taylor.

It was questioned why both artists of such renown and who on multiple occasions have advocated for human rights, women’s rights, etc., were part of this production.

Some users of social networks did not agree that this story will be brought to the big screen due to the turbulent past of Owens, who still has an appointment with justice pending, in addition, they accused the producer and the singer of promoting the ” white feminism” a type of feminism that only takes into account the particular interests of privileged women and that excludes situations that concern minorities such as women of color and those belonging to the LGBTQ+ community.

9. Criticism on social networks and the media has been strong.

From the premiere of the trailer to the premiere of the film last Friday, a series of criticisms began to emerge in the media, including articles in buzzfeednews, The Hollywood Reportr, the magazine Times Y Vanity Fair.

10. So…

Is this one of those cases where you should separate the art from the artist? It depends on you.

Without a doubt, Owens wrote a novel that has connected with many people and, if you are one of them, you should not feel guilty. However, this is a good time to question which narratives are more successful in the mainstream and perhaps to find new stories. , more diverse than deserve to be told on the big screen. Whatever you decide, we tell you that this film arrives in Mexico on September 1, 2022.

