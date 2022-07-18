The commented photos of Johnny Depp with a mysterious woman that trigger relationship rumors

After months of hustle and bustle for the trial with Amber Heardit seems that Johnny Depp has found calm. Although the actress has tried take up the cause but it seems that finally it will not be like that, after the judge rejected the appeal that he had presented.

The actor from ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ doesn’t seem to care about it, judging by the last few appearances and the announcements he has made. He is already known a new project confirmed on the big screen, and also his participation in an album with his friend Jeff Beck.

The name of this musician began to sound waiting for the verdicton whose eve, Johnny Depp has already gone out to play with him at a UK concert. “He is one of the greats, and the one I have the privilege of being able to call brother“, said Johnny Depp about Beck.

Since then, Depp has been seen as a Frequent guest on Jeff Beck’s current tourand this is one of the reasons why there is more talk about his normalization in public life after the trial, especially since both announced ’18’, a joint album with which Johnny Depp also recovers his other artistic facet, as you can see in the video above.

Your friend’s tour has taken him to Italy, specifically to the Umbria Jazz Festival, to perform as a guest star. But it has been her companion who has monopolized the eyes for these images that you can see in the tweet.

Upon arrival at the concert, a mysterious woman, apparently younger and with striking red hairaccompanied Depp to the entrance of the festival, and got out of the same car as him, giving a suitcase to the actor. After finishing his performance, according to the Daily Mail, this woman was seen again at the Brufani Hotel of Perugia, where the actor was staying those days.

In the absence of confirmation by neither party, these images have fueled rumors about a possible romantic interest in the life of Johnny Deppwhich would strengthen its new state of normalcy after trial.

