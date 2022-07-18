The anti-Spanish black legend that Hollywood spread

We have internalized that the Disney universe is white and pure; an ideal world to hand over to our heirs with no more concern than prematurely leading them into the crazy consumption of capitalism. The various amusement parks that the company has around the world are something like absolute capitals of happiness. Innocent places where we all go to see the enormous smile of the little ones while the adults enjoy as much as they do or more. But what is most difficult to see in the midst of absolute fortune is the trivialization that has been made of behaviors that, transferred to another ecosystem or even if they were of another theme, would summon hundreds of offended people to their doors. No one, or very few, have stopped to think that within the atmosphere of “Pirates of the Caribbean” (whose rights belong to the American giant) is the best example of the Black Legend that has persecuted the Spanish since the 16th century, since had the hegemony of the world. He stopped at it Esteban Vicente Boisseau in his essay, «Hollywood against Spain» (Espasa), where he analyzes how the mecca of cinema has become the best ally of the anti-Spanish campaigns of yesteryear. “One hundred years perpetuating the Black Legend,” she captioned.

