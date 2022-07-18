The anti-Spanish black legend that Hollywood spread

We have internalized that the Disney universe is white and pure; an ideal world to hand over to our heirs with no more concern than prematurely leading them into the crazy consumption of capitalism. The various amusement parks that the company has around the world are something like absolute capitals of happiness. Innocent places where we all go to see the enormous smile of the little ones while the adults enjoy as much as they do or more. But what is most difficult to see in the midst of absolute fortune is the trivialization that has been made of behaviors that, transferred to another ecosystem or even if they were of another theme, would summon hundreds of offended people to their doors. No one, or very few, have stopped to think that within the atmosphere of “Pirates of the Caribbean” (whose rights belong to the American giant) is the best example of the Black Legend that has persecuted the Spanish since the 16th century, since had the hegemony of the world. He stopped at it Esteban Vicente Boisseau in his essay, «Hollywood against Spain» (Espasa), where he analyzes how the mecca of cinema has become the best ally of the anti-Spanish campaigns of yesteryear. “One hundred years perpetuating the Black Legend,” she captioned.

The author focuses on the millions of visitors who pass through the pirates’ attraction every year and who see first-hand “that stealing, torturing and killing Spaniards, selling, buying and abusing Hispanic women and looting a Spanish city not only justified, but it is a joyous and fun event. Phenomenon implying that the target audience of these films has “culturally accepted a thought based on an immense contempt for the treatment suffered by thousands of Hispanics at the hands of English pirates, with behaviors that, committed by the Nazis during the Second World War, are prohibited by all international conventions », defends the work.

Taking advantage of this example, Boisseau resorts to Hannah Arendt’s top term to speak of the “banalization of evil”, in this case, of “an internalization of the idea that it is admissible and normal to nonchalantly view crimes committed by pirates”. All this is nothing more than, as the book states, an echo of a propaganda elaborated in the 16th century to discredit Spain. Advertising that, among others, the professor at the University of California Carolyn P. Boyd analyzed in “The image of Spain and the Spanish in the United States of America”, an article in which she exposes the existence of this negative anti-Spanish stereotype in the United States: «Painting the Spanish as evil incarnate allowed the new American republic to pursue its geopolitical interests under the guise of a moral crusade. A hunt in which Hispanophobia and anti-Catholicism are combined, because “despite the mass killings caused by Anglicans and Protestants, British and Hollywood cinema have been interested, above all, in denouncing Catholic intolerance.”

As the writer tells it, the phenomenon “subsists and has become the dominant approach that films made by British and American production companies» reflect on the period in which Spain explored, discovered and administered large territories in the American continent, from the arrival of the first Spaniards in 1492 to the Spanish-American War of 1898, which meant the loss of its last American territories. Image prior to the later positive romantic vision of American authors, such as Washington Irving, and Hispanophiles, such as Archer Milton Huntington, founder of the Hispanic Society.

trash stories

«Cinema is one of the great mass media of the 20th and 21st centuries, and its role has been relevant in popularizing and perpetuating the stereotypes of the Black Legend, whose purpose is to justify the policy of Anglo-Saxon expansionism in the American territories occupied by the Spanish for four centuries, a large part of which ended up being conquered by the US and are currently part of its territory”, he explains. History that has transcended beyond the West “and has been disclosed and promoted worldwide by Hollywood.” As the Spanish diplomat Eugenio Bregolat Obiols said: “You know, history is written by the victors, and Anglo-Saxon historiography, with Hollywood as its most influential exponent in our time, has tended, in general, to ignore or belittle the one who was for centuries the main enemy of England».

Screenwriters have drunk from that “junk history” or “junk story” for a century, “closer to the legend than to reliable historical sources,” says Boisseau of a term used by historians, such as the British professor at Stanford and Harvard, Niall Ferguson; a concept, in turn, related to the idea of ​​pseudohistory that, according to Douglas Allchin, from the University of Minnesota, has as its characteristic “the pursuit of a political, religious or ideological objective”. False history loaded with stereotypes among those whoe highlights the anti-Spanish prejudice inherited from the Black Legend that has become part of Anglo-Saxon culture. Prejudices that lasted thanks to the illustrations of the American tabloid press on the occasion of the war in Cuba and are transmitted to the war films that emerged due to the Spanish-American conflict of 1898, aware of the “educational potential” of cinema: “The problem appears when the The public is “educated” with films or documentaries that include historical errors (…) which implies the dissemination of a false story that can make a part of the public believe that it is true».

And along with this negative vision, there now coexists an image of Spain that is “more friendly and attractive for tourism, such as the party, flamenco, the sun, the beach, sangria, paella and processions.” Clichés that, however, the tapes represent in a crazy way, with geographical errors and confusion regarding the parties. Do you remember that beginning of «Mission Impossible 2» in which Fallas and Easter were the same celebration? And it is that, as the writer points out, in Hollywood the Catholic Monarchs are criticized more than Luther, founder of Protestantism professed by many Anglo-American leaders and a large part of the American public. Yes, justice has been done in recent days by the North American president, Joe Biden, during his visit to the NATO summit, who assured that the United States owed a lot to Spain in reference to the support it was offered in its War of Independence against Great Britain, in the same line in which George Washington pronounced himself in his day. A fact that is not always highlighted and that has been ignored on many occasions to the benefit of France, as Boisseau recalls: «The memory of French aid remained in the North American academic narrative, although with the idea that, without that support, the patriots would have won the war alone.’

historical manipulation

One of the examples that Boisseau gives in his essay is that of the cinematographic scenes that frequently resort to the method of playing with the number of extras to signal Anglo-Saxon superiority, «so that a few protagonists appear capable of facing enemy armies , on many occasions composed of Hispanic-Americans with Indian or mestizo features». This is the case of “Wild Group” (1969), by Sam Peckinpah, where four American bandits face dozens of Mexican soldiers; or in “Two men and a destiny”, of the same year, in which the outlaws Butch Cassidy (Paul Newman) and Sundance Kid (Robert Redford), after killing several Hispanics, in the final scene, They charge on foot, firing shots at Bolivian troops, who also shoot at them.; and in “Rough Riders” (1997), where John Milius balanced the number of Americans facing the Spanish at the Battle of San Juan Hill (July 1898), “avoiding the reality that American troops were more numerous”. The book emphasizes that “Spain legislated to protect the Indians.” Or, as Alfonso Borrego, great-grandson of Apache chief Geronimo, says: “The difference is that the English killed all the Indians.” But it was not counted in the same way.

In short, Boisseau summarizes that “Anglo-Saxon cinema has caused the same scorn in the image of Spain as historiography since the 16th century, using various methods of historical manipulation with which they have also defamed the image of other peoples.” Thus, the author does not ask not to tell what happened, but that “equity in the narration with historical references should not consist in omitting the film scenes with Spanish conquerors and inquisitors committing crimes, but in representing in the same proportion many other atrocities committed By others”. Which would mean being able to habitually visualize Anglo-Saxons torturing and massacring, in the name of their religion, Protestants, Irish, Spaniards, and Native Americans and Australians; to dark and blond Andalusian leaders sowing terror and cutting off thousands of heads; to Captain John Smith pillaging Native American villages, and English pirates savagely assaulting and killing Hispanic women and children of white, Indian, and African descent. “Realistic scenes about the Anglo-Saxon past that filmmakers like Steven Spielberg have not filmed,” she closes.