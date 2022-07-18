The 3 Times Juliette Binoche Rejected Steven Spielberg

Juliette BinocheOscar winner for her role in ‘The English Patient’, had the opportunity to work with Steven Spielberg in up to three moments of his career, but the actress had to reject them all.

“The first time was for ‘Indiana Jones 3’because he was doing ‘Lovers of the Pont-Neuf’ with Leos Carax. The second time, for ‘Schindler’s List’I was pregnant, and then for the dinosaurs [‘Jurassic Park’], I had already committed to ‘Three Colors: Blue’ (Krzysztof Kieslowski). It would have been fun to do ‘Jurassic Park’ to see how [Spielberg] constructed the film but, at the same time, Spielberg is more of a male director, like Scorsese actually“.

Binoche added that, despite this, she would be open to working with someone like Spielberg or Scorsese. “Of course! Even if I find their approach to filmmaking to be very commercial, they have a fabulous technique that they completely possess, and there are storytellers. But his movies lack women“, said.

Binoche already revealed in 2016 at a conference at the Cannes Festival how had confronted Scorsese and Spielberg about their lack of female leads. The director of ‘Jurassic Park’ defended himself by arguing that he had directed ‘The Color Purple’… In 1985. Since then, according to Binoche and until 2016, all its protagonists were male.

As for Scorsese, the actress stated that the director “He has a very feminine side to himself. But, for me, he doesn’t explore it in his work”, referring to the best films of Martin Scorsese.

Juliette Binoche is promoting ‘Fire’, the film with which its director Claire Dennis won the Silver Bear for Best Direction at the Berlin Film Festival and which will be released in Spain on September 30and. For her he only has words of thanks:

“During the shoot, she sets you absolutely free”, Binoche told IndieWire about Denis. “And if you want to do another take, she’ll be happy to do it. Confidence renews the joy of working in me, because when the director tries to control the actor, I understand the fear in the director… But when the director trusts the actor, he just gives him wings”.

