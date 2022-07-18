the 3 appointments this week

a summer to staythe extensive cultural programming promoted by the Huelva City Council for this summer season, it continues this third week of July with the aim of offering Huelva residents and visitors a varied and free offerwith the additional incentive that it is allowing you to enjoy numerous outdoor shows, without leaving the city.

Thus, to the best tours of the music scene that will pass through Huelva in the months of August and September, covering Las Colombinas and La Cinta, starting tomorrow three interesting film and music proposals will be added, included under the generic headings of ‘Cine de Verano’, ‘Somos Barrio’ and ‘Noches de Luz’ ‘. All of them, with the common denominator of being events that can be enjoyed in open environments, thus reaching every corner of the capital.









The first of this week’s appointments will be this Tuesday, starting at 9:30 p.m., in the gardens of the Casa Colón, where the film will be screened ‘The American’. The Huelva Film Festival thus returns to the streets, after the success of the previous two proposals, to bring viewers a film intended for all audiences, in this case an exciting and fast-paced thriller starring actor George Clooney.

The programming continues this Wednesday with the performances by MC-K and Prophet Garrido in Plaza Juan XXIII, in the Pérez Cubillas neighborhood. An opportunity to enjoy ‘Somos Barrio’ at the hands of a lively rapper from Huelva, one of the members of La Doble F, who will present his first solo album ‘Reencuentro’ and which is characterized by the quality of his work and by a marked rap style that does not leave the public indifferent.

In addition, to prolong the evening, the performance of MC-K will be followed by that of Dj Prophet Garrido. In this way, the Huelva City Council intends to continue supporting musical creation that takes place in the capital during the summer, making it easier for local groups and artists can perform on stage and before a large audience, so that they continue to acquire level and professionalism.

The finishing touch to the weekly programming will be this Friday, at 10:00 p.m., ‘A contra blues’ concert, who will perform in the Plaza de la Constitución as part of ‘Nights of Light’. Spectators will be able to see what is considered one of the best current European rock and blues bands live in this central space of the city.

Thus, it should be noted that ‘A contra blues’ has been endorsed by awards such as the prestigious ‘European Blues Challenge’ award, seven record works and three decades of musical career with a constant presence on stages, both nationally and internationally.