That’s how it was done, according to the Russos and their actors

Netflix will premiere this Friday, July 22 the unseen agent. Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas lead the spectacular cast of a blockbuster that is the return to the action cinema of the Joe brothers Y Anthony Russo, responsible for the last two installments of sagas as popular as Captain America and Avengers. All of them were present at the press conference to present the film, which was attended by SERIES & MÁS.

From a novel by Mark Greaney, the unseen agent tells the story of a spy known as Six (Ryan Gosling), a member of a secret unit of the CIA that is dedicated to carrying out unofficial missions for the agency. Recruited from a federal prison by Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), a man who becomes a father figure to him, Six is ​​a prodigious hitman for over ten years.

When an assignment goes awry and the spy turns one of his bosses (Regé-Jean Page) against him, the unpredictable Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans) is tasked with capturing him and returning him to Langley before he puts the community in jeopardy. agency. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) is his only ally in a mission against the clock and against Hansen’s thirst for blood.





Since the acquisition of the project, many have defined the unseen agent like the streaming platform’s attempt to have its own version of James Bond or Jason Bourne in its catalog. Joe Russo insists that “this is a modern story”, before recalling that the character created by Ian Fleming has been in the cinema for sixty years, while two decades have passed since the first time that Matt Damon played Bourne. The director tries to get away from his references, explaining that “this film is connected in many ways with some problems that are happening in the world right now, Agent Six is ​​a very existential character and quite funny”.

Ryan Gosling plays the lead hitman. The two-time Oscar nominee acknowledged that, beyond his intense physical preparation for the character, his greatest ally was Chili Palmer, a former member of Delta Force. who participated as a consultant in the production. The two became inseparable during filming and the ex-military man was a source of inspiration and advice for the actor.

Thanks to him, he discovered that if someone in the Six position goes to sleep, he has to tie his shoelace to the door to find out if someone enters. Another of his advice was that the character should always carry Skittles with him, because he didn’t know when he was going to be able to eat. “He gave us all these little details, things that weren’t in the script and that you can only know from experience. All of that helped make the movie special and have a special kind of sauce,” acknowledges Gosling.

The actor also highlighted the way directors work. “The Russos have a very cool process.. At the beginning of the film, we got together with all the crew chiefs and put the script on a big screen. We were all reviewing it together, it is a very collaborative and close process that means that we are all on the same page, literally. Helps you know what kind of movie you’re making. In this case, a return to the kind of cinema of the 80s and 90s that laughs at itself and that I loved when I was little.

Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans face off in ‘The Invisible Agent’, Netflix’s highlight this summer.



the unseen agent is the fifth collaboration between the Russo brothers and Chris Evans. This is the first time that Captain America plays the villain of the role. According to the actor, “Playing badass is always more fun, you have more freedom and you get more jokes, but working with the Russos is what gives you that feeling of confidence and freedom. When you trust filmmakers, you are more willing to take risks like this character. Without the Russos and the relationship and harmony we have, I don’t know if the experience would have been as rewarding.”

Rege-Jean Pagethe Duke of Hastings The Bridgertons, plays another of Six’s enemies in fiction. The English actor enjoyed a change of record that forced him to perfect his American agent and bring out the dark side of him. “The difference between villains and heroes, in general, is that villains don’t have the same conscience as heroes. They have no barriers between them and their targets, or at least they don’t have the same barriers.”

The interpreter looked at his favorite fictional villain, Iago from Othello by William Shakespeare. “People enjoy watching him enjoy being bad. And I feel like Denny and Lloyd are cut from the same cloth in that regard. They have fun, just in different ways. I tried to give a different flavor to his evil”.

Thanks to their experiences in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the brothers know what it’s like to work with the who’s who of Hollywood. “It is very important for us to work with the actors on the scripts. We want them to feel like the characters are theirs too,” explains Joe Russo. “In this cast we have a lot of great storytellers, as well as incredible actors. They have a lot of experience and are invited to bring it to our films. We like to work with the script in such a way that we can drop or incorporate things during the shoot. We are always open to what is happening at the moment. If someone has an idea that’s funny and fits the story and the plot, it’s more than welcome, regardless of where it comes from.”

Ana de Armas in ‘The invisible agent’.



Anne of Arms acknowledges that she was very excited that the Russos thought of her for their second action film after breaking into the genre with the latest Bond installment, without fear to die. The actress seems to have taken a liking to the genre. Among his next projects stands out ballerinaa spinoff of the saga John Wick for which he got the producers to hire Emerald Fennell, winner of the Oscar for A promising young woman.

“As soon as I met with them on Zoom and they told me what the character and story would be like, I decided to accept. Also, I wanted to work with Ryan and Chris again”, with whom he had filmed blade runner 2049 Y daggers in the back, respectively. In other interviews, the Hispanic-Cuban actress has acknowledged that, despite that first promising conversation with Joe and Anthony, she asked that her character be given a twist in the script.

The imminent Marilyn Monroe of Blonde He also celebrated that a sentimental relationship between his character and Ryan Gosling’s character was not rushed. “I’ve played a woman who has to look pretty and wear high heels while she’s fighting in a Bond movie. It’s something that fit with that movie, but there’s something really refreshing about The Invisible Agent going the other way. I’m not Ryan’s love interest. That’s something we’ve already done in the past,” she laughs.

the teenager Julia Buttersthe revelation of once upon a time in hollywood, celebrates the point of view of women in film. “Women shouldn’t have to be sexy in action movies. It is essential that these characters are represented as someone who is doing her job, without necessarily having to be attractive. And that this cast has some beautiful women ”, she jokes before concluding her thesis. “It is very important to represent women as people rather than objects with high heels, long hair and long nails who fool around with the boys”.

The best sequences of ‘The invisible agent’ were shot in Prague.



The actors are one of the great claims of the film, but the 200 million dollar production budget has allowed the Russos to throw the house out the window in action. The team traveled to Prague to shoot the most spectacular sequence of the film. “We are very grateful to everyone in the city, it is an incredible place to shoot, they have brilliant teams and their people are very supportive of cinema. You can only achieve something as complex as what we do in this film in a place like Prague.”, emphasized Anthony Russo.

The director recalled the most difficult moments of filming. “That sequence starts in a major square in Prague and continues through a city-wide chase, so it was very complex. For example, there’s a streetcar that Six gets on while Ana’s character is chasing him in a car and a bunch of mercenaries are trying to catch him.”

To shoot one of the most spectacular moments in the sequence, the team used streetcars. “We built a bus that was designed to look exactly like a tram, but that worked on wheels because sometimes we needed the tram to go faster than it could really go, or we needed to take it through streets that had no tracks”, recalls the director. “We shot with the lead actors and stuntmen for the parts that were too dangerous. It was a very complex process to build that.

If everything goes fine, it’s a matter of time the unseen agent reappear on Netflix sooner rather than later. “Look, one of our motivations for getting such a strong cast was to create a narrative universe with a lot of interesting characters that allow you to continue to explore their story, either before or after the events that we see in this movie. So yes, we hope to continue telling more stories set in this world”.

