Ten paid Android apps that are free on Google Play | apps | walkthrough | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

There are services of Android on Google Play for all users. However, only for a few days, users of the operating system have the opportunity to install paid applications without using a credit card. There is no need to install potentially fraudulent APKs or add codes to Google Play. Check all the links in the relationship.

If you find something interesting in the following list but you know you won’t be using the app right now, install the app anyway, then delete it from your device Android. This way, the app will become part of the app library and you can reinstall it for free whenever you need it. A good way not to miss out on a short-term promotion.

ANDROID | free apps

Strong Fitness: Simply Train ( $19.99 ): This well-rated app (4.5 stars) helps you with your workouts both at the gym and at home. You can use the preset exercises or create your own workouts by dragging and dropping.

Sleep Faster, Meditation Pro ( $8.49 ): another app that wants to knock you down with soothing sounds like rain pattering or forest sounds. It's not really highly rated, but as long as it's free, you can give it a try, right?

Mobile Doc Scanner ($4.99 ): This app is still free. You can use it to scan documents through your smartphone camera.

ANDROID | Free games

The Lost Ship ( $3.99 ): This highly rated point-and-click adventure game lets you go on a treasure hunt. Like all Syntaxity games, this one is packed with lovely graphics and crisp puzzles and brain teasers.

Boss Rush: Mythology Mobile ( $1.49 ): In this action game, you will defeat enemies from a wide variety of mythologies, such as Greece, Egypt, and Scandinavia.

OrbaDrone – Faded Light ( $1.99 ) : Creepy game where you go through the levels in a gondola with a drone.

Shadow of Death: Dark Knight ( $3.99 ): In this side-scrolling action-adventure game, you are a sinister knight taking down rows of enemies.

Shadow Knight Ninja Fight Game ( $0.99 ): the game is billed to us in the description as an "action RPG with hack and slash gameplay in a dark fantasy setting".

Epic Heroes War – Premium ( $0.99 ) : RPG real-time strategy action game about gathering a powerful force to kill all your enemies.

Concrete Defense 1940: World War 2 Tank Game ( $0.99 ): Tower defense game that takes you back to the dark days of World War II.

