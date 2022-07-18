Technology in Medicine: Strengthening Health

However, the recovery was unimaginably painful, she describes as inhaling shards of glass with each breath. When she asked her doctor when she would be able to breathe without agony and if she would lead a long and healthy life, he replied that she would be fine, adding “but you will never run a marathon.”

“Oh, why not?!” Tara said to herself. Her effort, her dedication, but above all her eagerness to break the imposed limits, led her to show the doctor her mistake. It was hard, she took a lot of time and work, but after three and a half years, she completed the Nike women’s marathon in San Francisco, California. She wrote a note to her doctor telling him and he thanked her for proving her wrong. Let no one tell us what we can or cannot do.

Like Tara’s cancer and the inevitable fact of lung damage, the lack of investment in research and technological development is largely a factor that influences the progress of various sectors of society, but is it a limit? This story may encourage us to turn to people and organizations whose ability and ingenuity prove that limits are subjective.

The limits of Mexico

You already know the story in Mexico: users dissatisfied with public health services, saturated clinics and hospitals, lack of trained doctors, shortages of medicines, inadequate working conditions for health personnel, and outdated technological infrastructure that does not respond to needs. current.

Just earlier this year, the federal government announced a health federalization plan that promises to fill the gap in health care for those without social security. We have seen this type of project, belated and ineffective, arise every year and every six-year term.

Far from solving the root problems, there are limits to achieving decent health services, but fortunately people emerge from among us who do know how to listen to the pain points of the country and innovate in solving problems, people who, like Tara, take great care in breaking the limits.

The treatment for Mexico

A Mexican teenager suffered a lot watching his mother go through a process of breast cancer three times. He wondered why it is not possible to detect this old disease earlier and more efficiently?

This teenager is already a 22-year-old adult and his name is Julián Ríos, founder and CEO of Eva, a company that developed cabins with thermographic sensors that make a painless and non-invasive reading for the detection of breast cancer. Sensors collect breast temperature data, which is sent to a specialist who analyzes the results. In turn, they serve to improve analytics and more accurately identify thermal patterns.