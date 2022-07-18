Sylvester Stallone’s most dizzying chase

New York actor Sylvester Stallone has had a huge career on the big screen, where he has starred in dozens of chases. Next, we review his most iconic and dizzying “car chase”.

July 11, 2022 12:11 p.m.

Michael Sylvester Gardenzio Stalloneknown worldwide as Sylvester Stalloneyes, he has known how to build a lineage in the Hollywood industry. From 1969 to the present day, Stallone has not stopped working for and for the art of performance.

Protagonist of the sagaRocky” and the saga “Rambo”, the New York actor is an icon of action cinema and sportsmanship. But we would not be unfair if we reduce Stallone’s talent to his two highest-grossing sagas. Stallone filmed more than 60 movies.

Stallone occupies a place in the imaginary of the film industry. This is that of the common man, neither very handsome nor very intelligent, who through his sincere heart and combative spirit manages to move whoever gives in to his plot. This is where the charm of the actor lies, so often unfairly criticized for his lack of “expression”.

As a review and also recognition, we decided to delve into an iconic chase that today integrates the golden shelves of the Hollywood industry. Join us in this bold plot.

In 1986came to theaters around the world, the action film “Cobra”. What a story we have before us. Many argue that “Cobra” was a turning point in the career of Stallone. Directed by George Cosmatos and starring Stallone, Brigitte Nielsen and Reni Santonithis film shows off a plot full of shots, speed and “winks” of the action genre.

Stallone’s imprint on this film is really well done, and can even be considered a cult movie in the action movie industry. Added to his mechanical “colleague”. A Mercury rarity. It is precisely a Mercury Monterrey Coupe 6-Passengercomplete in black and factory dated 1950. Excellent choice.

Midway through the tape, there is a frankly outstanding chase scene. Stallone aboard the Mercury, classic and “tough”, at full gallop through the streets of the city, trying to survive a crazy Plymouth I’ll Fly white.

Next, the scene of the dizzying chase of “Cobra”: