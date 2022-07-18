Sylvester Stallone launches a verbal slap on Instagram to two of the producers of “Rocky”

It has been on his official Instagram account, where Sylvester Stallone has been dispatched at ease, and so that there is no doubt, he ends his post about Winkler Jr.’s book by saying, in capital letters, “REMEMBER THAT IT FEELS GOOD TO CLEAN YOUR HEART”. In other words, he needed this public vent because he considers that the Winklers have not behaved well with him when it comes to his rights in the creation of the saga. Rocky and its spin-off believe.

In the post Stallone says: “You know I love to read and I’ve read thousands of books, but I have to say THIS is by far the worst! If you ever run out of toilet paper, PLEASE, this one won’t let you down. It’s very absorbing… This worthless, excruciating garbage was written by the woefully untalented David Winkler, son of the notoriously untalented and parasitic producer of Rocky Y believewhom I hardly saw in all those years, the one and only Irwin Winkler and his wife Margot.”

Stallone instead expresses his appreciation for the other producer of the first Rocky is following, until his death. “I really respected and LOVED his wonderful partner ROBERT CHARTOFF who had real talent and SOUL but sadly passed away too soon… If it wasn’t for Winkler there would have been at least three other Rocky, and that would have been wonderful… frankly, that team is made up of the worst non-human beings I’ve ever met in the movie business.” He then addresses his fans by stating, “I will always love loyal fans and keep hitting!”

The three Oscar nominations that Stallone has achieved have been thanks to the saga Rocky. For the first film in 1976 he was nominated for lead actor and original screenwriter. In addition, for believe, where he returned to his Rocky Balboa character in 2015, was nominated for best supporting actor. Creed III is currently being filmed, where the actor is not expected to appear, which makes sense since his character died in the previous film, although there was always room for a flashback. Stallone doesn’t like the new direction the saga is taking, though he wishes him luck. What he has expressed on several occasions is his regret at not being able to pass on Rocky’s rights to his heirs, which remain in the hands of the Winklers, an agreement that dates back to the origins of the saga, where they managed to finance the film. with Chartoff, even mortgaging their houses.

