Sylvester Stallone insults the producer of ‘Rocky’ and ‘Creed’

Sylvester Stallone has maintained, for a few years, a tug-of-war related to its participation in the property of the saga of Rockywhich has been given a breath of fresh life in recent years with the movies of believe, starring Michael B. Jordan. Although Stallone has always been paid for movies of rocky and creed, the actor and producer maintains that he has no rights over the characters or the license itself. And this, logically, has generated friction with the supposed owner of the entire boxing set, Irwin Winkler (goes comic book).

Stallone attacks the producer of Rocky and represents him with a snake coming out of his mouth

Stallone turned to his Instagram account to make clear the situation that the production is going through, with which he agrees on a creative level but confessing his problems with Winkler, holder of the rights to the license and the characters. From his official profile, Stallone posted a drawing of Winkler, 93, with a snake tongue sticking out of his mouth. “This is a very flattering portrait”, Explain. According to the actor of the next Samaritan, Winkler retains the franchise rights to Rocky and does not want to release or share them.

“Irwin has controlled Rocky for more than 47 years and now he does the same with CreedI just want take back a little of what’s left of my rights before passing them on to their children and heirs. It would be fair,” he explains in his post. The actor, who finished The Expendables 4 a few months ago, went on to say that talking about the issue of Rocky and Creed’s rights is “painful” for him, although he did not want to say goodbye without launching a positive message to his fans, thanking the fans of the series for their support and love over the years.

“ This is a painful subject that eats at my soul

“East It is a painful subject that eats at my soul, because I wanted to leave something of Rocky for my childrenbut it’s always good to hear from the most loyal fans, “he concluded. Although the interpreter was in the first two Creed movies and has been involved in the saga for years, he does not have exploitation rights or royalties. As Stallone himself confessed, when he tried to discuss the matter with those responsible for the license, He added that they told him not to complain since they always paid him for the movies.