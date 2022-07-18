Sylvester Stallone insults Rocky’s producer

There is a conflict between Sylvester Stallone and the producer of Rocky, Irwin Winkler, for the rights to the films and this is how the famous actor has reacted.

Sylvester Stallone debuted as Rocky in 1976 and since then he has played the role a total of 8 times. And despite being the protagonist, producer, screenwriter and sometimes director, he does not hold the rights to the character. Something that bothers him a lot and that’s why he insulted the producer Irwin Winkler.

In their social networks, Sylvester Stallone published a drawing of Irwin Winkler 93, with a snake tongue sticking out of his mouth, referring to it as a “very flattering portrait” of the producer.

“A very flattering portrait of the great producer of Rocky and Creed, IRWIN WINKLER, of one of the best artists in the country. PLUS, after IRWIN controlled ROCKY for over 47 years, and now BELIEVE, I would really like to get back at least a little bit of WHAT REMAINS of my RIGHTS, before passing them ONLY TO HIS CHILDREN. Do I think that would be a fair gesture from this 93-year-old man? This is a painful subject that eats at my soul, because I wanted to leave some of Rocky for my children, but it’s always good to hear from loyal fans. Keep hitting.”

In a previous interview, Sylvester Stallone said: “Even though I was paid to star in and produce the first two Creed movies, I don’t own Rocky. They also told me not to complain since they always paid me for the movies.”

Now they will make a third installment of believe but it seems that the actor Sylvester Stallone he won’t be involved, so he won’t charge anything for this movie. Perhaps that is why he is now campaigning to recover some part of the franchise rights. Meanwhile, the film will be released Samaritan on August 26 at Amazon Prime Video where he will play a superhero.