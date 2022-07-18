Sylvester Stallone: ​​how many wins and losses did Rocky Balboa have as a boxer | Movies | Hollywood actors | nnda nnlt | FAME

If we remember all the movies of Rocky, we are quickly reminded of the tough matches he fought and his well-deserved victories in the ring. However, the alter ego of Sylvester Stallone He has not been an insurmountable boxer, so on many occasions he has been the victim of heartfelt defeats.

For Rocky, biting the dust hasn’t been something new in the movies. And it is enough to remember his past to realize that he knows what it is to come out from below. As we will remember, he has been an amateur fighter who received an unexpected opportunity from the then champion apollo creed because his opponent couldn’t fight and he had to get a replacement.

On that independent circuit, the “Italian Stallion” had many wins and also losses, which are added to his overall record, including those he once achieved fame after the first movie.

That is why, in this note, we are going to count how many defeats and victories the fictional character has had. Moreover, there it is also considered a draw that you probably did not remember. If you are a fan of the movie saga, do not hesitate to continue reading.

HOW MANY WINS AND LOSSES DID ROCKY BALBOA HAVE?

If we go the simple and summarized way, we can say that Rocky Balboa has a record of 57 wins, 23 losses and 1 draw, according to what can be seen in the count made in the movie “Rocky Balboa” (2006) , featuring a brief account of his in-ring career before facing off against the current young champion.

As much as those figures take into account his struggles before his first fight with Apollo Creed, that is an unknown past, so we will detail what we have seen in each of the films, in which Rocky Balboa put up a fight.

Rockey (1976)

Rocky Balboa rose to fame when the champion of the moment, Apollo Creed, gives him a chance to fight for the heavyweight title. Despite being professionally inexperienced, Sylvester Stallone’s character was prepared for a long time and reached an unexpected level.

While everyone believed that Creed could take an easy and short victory, this was not the case. Rocky endured the entire fight, but the jury’s decision was a victory by points in favor of the African-American, so the main character of the saga added a defeat to his record.

Sylvester Stallone wrote and starred in this story about Rocky Balboa, a man who fights Apollo Creed to be the heavyweight champion. (Photo: Chartoff-Winkler Productions)

Rocky I (1979)

The long-awaited rematch of the first film came some time later, but this time the result was different, as Rocky defeated his opponent to add a victory to his personal figures.

But the victory not only served for this, since it also earned Balboa to become the new heavyweight champion and start a dream title reign.

Rocky wins his first heavyweight title in his second film (Photo: United Artists)

Rocky III (1982)

Following a string of victories as a champion, Rocky experiences the only draw in his boxing history, in a near-miss exhibition match with a fighter known as the Thunderlips, played by Hulk Hogan.

The real challenge of this feature film came from a character named Clubber Lang (Mr. T), who, surprisingly, beats Rocky with a KO in the second round and becomes the new champion.

Eager for revenge, but without a trainer due to Mickey dying after the loss to Lang, Rocky turns to Apollo Creed for training and to teach him how to perfect his tactics.

At the end of the film, Rocky beats Lang and regains his title as the best boxer today.

In his third film, Rocky goes through one of his most difficult moments as a boxer and befriends Apollo Creed (Photo: United Artists)

Rocky IV (1985)

Apollo Creed dies in a boxing match against the Russian Iván Drago, so Rocky decides to avenge his death by challenging the young athlete, who had presented himself as a tough machine to beat.

When the day of the fight arrives, everything indicates that Rocky Balboa would lose notably, but as the rounds progress, everything changes and he manages to overcome, fulfilling the objective of avenging his friend and adding one more victory to his credit.

Sylvester Stallone played Rocky again in his fourth film, facing a Russian with great physical power: Iván Drago (Photo: United Artists)

Rocky V (1990)

Rocky Balboa retires due to medical problems, but begins to train a young promise named Tommy Gun, who would later be convinced by a representative to join his ranks.

After going with the businessman, Gun won the world championship, but the press does not give him due recognition and compares him to Rocky, so he decides to go to Philadelphia to challenge him.

The former boxer refuses, but after the discussions a street fight is put together, which Rocky wins, but since it is not official, it obviously does not add up to the statistics.

Sylvester Stallone acted alongside his son in the fifth film of his boxing saga (Photo: United Artists)

Rocky Balboa (2006)

A long-lived Rocky Balboa comes out of retirement to face then champion Mason Dixon in an exhibition, who challenges him because he receives comments that he can never match the ‘Italian Stallion’.

Eager to prove that he still can, Balboa accepted, but fared poorly in the early rounds. However, he already by the end he rebounded and almost won the fight.

In the end, the judges decide to give Dixon the victory on points, even though everyone was applauding Rocky for his great boxing show.