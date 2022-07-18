Sylvester Stallone goes with everything against Rocky’s producer: “I want back what’s left of my rights”

Through his Instagram account, the actor Sylvester Stallone branded one of the producers of the saga of Rocky as someone “parasitic”, also claiming that he is prevented from transferring some of the rights to the character to his children.

In the posts, Stallone criticized Irwin Winklerwho throughout his career also worked on films like Raging Bull, while defending the franchise’s other original producer, Robert Chartoffwho passed away in 2015 and worked on the franchise until the first film from believe.

In the first message, the actor began by harshly criticizing the book The Arrangement: A Love Story of David Winkler, who is the son of the long-lived producer and who has also been credited as another producer in the saga of the cinematographic boxer since Rocky Balboa.

“You guys know I love to read and I’ve read thousands of books, but I have to say this is by far the worst. If you ever run out of toilet paper please use this one because you won’t be disappointed as it is very absorbent. This worthless, obnoxious rubbish was written by the painfully untalented David Winkler, who is the son of the notoriously untalented and parasitic producer of Rocky and Creed,” Stallone wrote.

He also stated in the same publication that Irwin Winkler was responsible for the fact that there were no more Rocky movies at one point and called that family “the worst inhuman beings I have ever met in the film industry.”

In another post, Stallone presented an image of Irwin Winkler as a snakecalling it “a very flattering portrait”.

“After Irwin controlled Rocky for over 47 years, and now Creed, I would really like to have at least a little bit of what is left of my rights back, before I pass it on only to their children.. I think it would be a fair gesture from this 93-year-old man. This is a painful subject that eats at my soul, because I would like to leave something of Rocky for my children”, concluded the actor.

Sylvester Stallone, who posted another additional message about the Winkler family, will not participate in believe 3the next film in the saga.