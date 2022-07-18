Sylvester Stallone charges against the producer of ‘Rocky’: “It’s a painful subject”

Sylvester Stallone has become one of the great references in the Hollywood industry thanks to roles as relevant as that of John Rambo Y Rocky Balboa. Two characters who live by and for their physique, and who catapulted the actor to fame. The second, in addition, has been used for a sequel, that of ‘Creed’, starring Michael B. Jordan, who plays Adonis Creed, the son of Apollo Creed.

About ‘Rocky’ and ‘Creed’Stallone himself already assured that he would not appear in his projects again, but it was now that he wanted to go for more, charging directly against the producer of the saga, Irwin Winklerand it is that it maintains that you have no right about the characters despite having been essential for the making of these films.

It has been through social networks where Sylvester Stallone has wanted to send a message to the film producer, sharing a publication in which he appears Irwin depicted with a snake coming out of his mouth: “This it’s a very flattering portrait”, He has begun by explaining, also assuring that the producer retains the rights to the saga and does not want to share them.

He wants his rights to the saga

“Irwin has controlled ‘Rocky’ for more than 47 years and now he does the same with ‘Creed’, I simply want to recover a little of what is left of my rights before passing them on to their children and heirs. would be fair”, He added, asking for his rights to a franchise that has raised more than a billion dollars worldwide, blaming it as a “painful” issue.

“This is a painful subject that eats away at my soulbecause I wanted to leave some Rocky for my kids, but it’s always good to hear from the most loyal fans”, the actor concluded on his Instagram profile. A topic that comes from afar, when Stallone himself tried to talk about those rights that he has never had, and they responded by pointing out that he should not complain, that they always paid him for the movies.