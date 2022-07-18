Suzuki Jimny 5 doors closer to its premiere: this could be seen

The development of a new elongated version of Suzuki Jimny is a topic of several months. Now spread a render of the model.

The beloved Japanese SUV Suzuki Jimny will add to its range an unprecedented version, characterized by elongated body and five-door access. Its development brought with it the usual road tests, where the vehicle was photographed.

Regarding the novelty, it is known that it will reach several Asian markets such as India, which will be one of its production centers, as well as to his native Japan. One of the main projections is locate in Europefor which it must have several adaptations.

Its release date is not reported yet, but it would arrive as model 2024. While waiting for her revelation, some digital projections of the vehicle, giving an idea of ​​its exterior design, which in general terms will maintain the usual concept.

A more spacious Suzuki Jimny

The differences in this new elongated version compared to the usual Suzuki Jimny lie in the longer wheelbase, ample space for the occupants of the two rows and two additional doors, for a total of five. The aesthetic features they are basically the same.

According to rendersSuzuki made little effort to change the design of the new five-door Jimny. It is characterized by square lines of your bodyhorizontal front grille with round headlights on each side, and prominent fenders and trim.

Other aspects that will be improved inside, is the trunk space or capacity which will be greatly expanded. When it comes to equipment, a previously revealed spy photo shows a floating center screen for the multimedia system.

Mechanically there is no certainty about the offer of the new Suzuki Jimny 5 doors. There is speculation about the engine 1.5 liters of 108 hp of powerand more than anything, regarding the incorporation of one, or more than one, electrified version (myld hybrid or full hybrid).

Jessica Paola Vera Garcia. Render: Engine1