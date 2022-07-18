Summer 2022 bags: the low cost one loved by stars

It’s no secret that stars like designer it-bags with exorbitant prices. But, every now and then, it happens that they make a foray into their wardrobe incredibly low cost models. Among the summer 2022 bags there is one that has kidnapped the hearts of models and stars. Essential design, functional silhouette and a palette that is impossible to resist. For € 89now discounted at € 62, the Gabbi Bag by JW Pei it is the accessory of the stars that everyone can have.

All crazy about this it-bag

It promises to be the must-have of the summer wardrobe of the stars, and it’s so cheap that it sounds too good to be true. JW Pei’s Gabbi Bag is one shoulder bag (with shoulder strap) that has gone iconic in Hollywood and super viral on social media. Made from 100% premium quality vegan leather and recycled plastic, has been spotted under the arm of supermodels like Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk and Emily Ratajkowski. With a soft silhouette and a “puffy” fabric, she is reminiscent of vintage 90s hobo designs. A minimalist aesthetic, which winks at the trends of the moment, makes it the coolest of the summer 2022 bags.

Gabbi Bag: the identikit

Despite his compact shape, the inside of this bag is spacious enough to hold your smartphone, keys and a card holder. It has a magnetic closure to ensure that everything stays in place, one suede lining and is available in one huge range of colors. From sorbet shades such as yellow, light blue and pink, to the great classics including white, black and beige.

Other low cost but glamorous brands to aim for

But the JW Pei is not the only low cost bag that we will see in the summer looks of the stars. There are several design under € 200 that have overshadowed (at least for one day) the much desired luxury proposals. In polposition we find the Ark Bag by Cult Gaia, in acrylic or bamboo, a synthesis of holiday aesthetics at a reasonable price. Then there are the 90s rectangular models, so loved by Kendall Jenner, of By Far. And the half-moon ones, in smooth or python leather, by Staud. The very exclusive and super sought after Telfar, as simple as it is iconic. And the it-bag of the future, the Ana Bag from Luar. Beloved by Dua Lipa, she will soon be on the wishlist of many celebs.

