Summary of the game Tigres vs. Tijuana (1-0). GOALSHalftime

All the resistance of xolos, collapsed 15 minutes from the end with a great goal from Raymundo Fulgenciowhich he gave to tigers his second win in a row in a duel where he had suffered three goals disallowed for offside in the University Stadium.

Michael Herrera He has already managed to get his Tigres six points in three games and the best thing is that in the last two he did not receive as much. The lice he even shook off the pressure of the fans, who chanted the name of Rafael Cariocawho finally came on as a substitute in the second half.

Even so, it was not easy for the locals, especially because in the first half, Tijuana bet a lot on the ability of Joaquin Montecinos Y Franco di Santo, who practically fought alone on offense . Between them they barely had a shot on goal, but as the game progressed, they lost the idea of ​​attacking.

On the part of the felines, they had to face three goals annulled for out of place; first a bit of John Paul Vigonafter deflecting a Chilean from Thauvinthen there were two goals from Andre-Pierre Gignacin which he was ahead and the French knew it so well, that he barely claimed it.

With a ‘poem’ the triumph came

When 77 minutes had passed and it seemed that the visitors were getting ready to fight for a tie, a center appeared that was rejected by the defense. The ball reached Fulgenciowho without thinking caught the ball and put it in the lower corner of the goal for the 1-0 end.

Herrera continued to make changes to give his players minutes and that was how he also brought in Yeferson Soteldo, who saw again minutes after the traffic incident in which he was involved the previous week. The Venezuelan tried to be participatory, although he no longer contributed more to the victory.

Tigres already won victories against Mazatlan and Xolos by the same score and begins to climb positions in the general classification and all thanks to a great goal at the right time.