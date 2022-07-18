Succession’s Brian Cox harshly criticizes Johnny Depp and Quentin Tarantino.

Brian Cox is one of the actors of the moment thanks to his role as the patriarch Logan Roy in the success of HBO, Succession. However, the Scottish interpreter was on everyone’s lips at the end of last year for reasons that have nothing to do with his artistic skills.

As Far Out Magazine recalls, the Dundee-born published his memoir, Putting the Rabbit in the Hat in 2021 and, far from going unnoticed, the title caught the attention of both locals and strangers by containing forceful and unfriendly phrases towards two icons of the Hollywood industry such as Johnny Depp Y Quentin Tarantino.

Johnny Depp.

Regarding his colleague, Cox wrote: “Although I’m sure it’s nice, it’s so over the top, so overrated. I mean Edward Scissorhands. Let’s face it, if you come in with hands like this, pale makeup and scars, you don’t have to do anything. And she didn’t. And subsequently, she has done even less”, shot the 76-year-old artist.

On the other hand, Brian criticized Tarantino’s vision of cinema, arguing that the acclaimed director is in the business of including auteur action gimmicks without providing any real substance. In addition, the actor acknowledged that he was offered a role in one of the Knoxville-born’s most prominent feature films, but he turned it down. “I find your work ridiculous. Everything is superficial. Trace mechanics instead of depth. There is style where there should be substance. I turned down a role in pulp fiction…That said, if the phone rang, I would…“.